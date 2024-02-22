Harmony Montgomery's Father Found Guilty Of Murder!

The verdict is in.

As we’ve reported, Adam Montgomery has been on trial for the murder of his 5-year-old daughter, Harmony Montgomery. He is said to have punched the child to death in December 2019. It wasn’t until two years later, in 2021, that Harmony was finally reported missing. Her remains have yet to be found. The details that have come out of this case have been truly disturbing. Witnesses claimed Adam killed her and then moved the body around for months, to his mother-in-law’s home, to a restaurant freezer, at one point even placing her in a stroller next to his estranged wife Kayla Montgomery’s other kids.

And now, the jury has reached a verdict.

According to NewsNation, Montgomery was found guilty on Thursday of second-degree murder! He did not attend the trial and was not present when jurors revealed the verdict. In addition, Montgomery previously pleaded guilty to abuse of a corpse and falsifying evidence in connection to Harmony’s murder. Seems like he pleaded guilty to what he knew witnesses would tell the court — but never to her murder. Maybe he thought without the body they couldn’t convict him?

We’re glad to see he was wrong — and this little girl got some justice. A second-degree murder conviction can get someone up to life in prison in New Hampshire. We’ll have to wait and see if he gets the maximum sentence, but we expect he just might. Reactions? Let us know in the comments below.

If you have sincere cause to suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org.

[Image via Manchester Police Department]