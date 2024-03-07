Harmony Montgomery's Stepmom Granted Parole -- Despite Admitting To Watching Murder & Helping Hide Body!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

There’s another big update in the Harmony Montgomery murder case — this time about her stepmother.

Back in 2022, Kayla Montgomery pleaded guilty to two felony counts of perjury. As part of the plea deal, she agreed to testify against Harmony’s father, Adam Montgomery, in his murder trial. And in that testimony, Kayla revealed some truly disturbing details about what happened to this poor girl. As we previously reported, the stepmom claimed that on December 7, 2019, she saw her estranged husband punch Harmony to death after she had a bathroom accident in the car the family was living in at the time.

He then put Harmony’s body into a bag, she said, and moved it to different locations for several months, including his mother-in-law’s home and a restaurant freezer. At one point, Kayla even carried the dead body around in a stroller next to her other children. Just horrific stuff. And it wasn’t until two years later, in 2021, that Harmony was reported missing. Her body still has not been found. Throughout the trial, several other witnesses also spoke out about the abuse Harmony experienced at the hands of her father, including a pal who said Adam “hated” his daughter “right to his core” because she “reminded him of her mother.”

Eventually, a jury found Adam guilty of second-degree murder. He had previously pleaded guilty to abuse of a corpse and falsifying evidence in connection to Harmony’s death as well — and now faces a sentence of 35 years to life in prison. His fate will be revealed on May 9.

As for Kayla? She had been sentenced to 18 months in prison for her crimes. But now she’s getting out of jail early! According to WMUR-TV, Kayla was granted parole during a hearing on Thursday morning at the New Hampshire State Prison for Women in Concord!

So let us get this straight… She admitted to watching her husband brutally murder his young daughter without trying to stop him… and then helping him hide her body for months… yet the parole board still granted her an early release from prison? Seriously?!

The outlet did note Kayla must finish all the programs she is currently enrolled in and create a home plan first — only then can she be released. But she’s expected to be out in early May. Once Kayla leaves prison, she will be under supervision for 90 days and must check in with her parole officer, who can act on any violation during that time. But if she doesn’t violate parole, she’ll just be… out.

If you have sincere cause to suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org.

