Too Hot To Handle‘s Harry Jowsey Parties With Kylie Jenner & TikTok’s Finest In Hollywood!

It’s a COVID-19 party and everyone’s invited — including Harry Jowsey!

As we reported, Gen-Z Hollywood decided to violate coronavirus regulations so they could party at 40 Love for photographer Bryant Eslava’s birthday on Wednesday. The guest list included some of the biggest influencers in the world, like Charli D’Amelio, James Charles, and Olivia Jade; actor Noah Centineo; singer Madison Beer; and even the one and only Kylie Jenner.

But that’s not all: the Too Hot To Handle alum also made an appearance — and for good reason! According to our sources, Harry is the newest addition to The Hype House, one of TikTok’s most popular content creation collectives!

After becoming famous from the Netflix reality show, the Aussie model blew up on TikTok and has since become one of social media’s hottest influencers. But he has his sights set on more than just short-form video content: the 23-year-old has new TV deals in the works, a forthcoming podcast, a new clothing line, and a New Zealand-based sunglasses company called Kensngtn.

Sounds like this guy really is too hot to handle right now!

Ch-ch-check out a clip of Harry making his way into the West Hollywood hotspot (below).

