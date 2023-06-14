Harry Potter Star Poses Nude For British Vogue -- LOOK! 

This is iconic!

Harry Potter star Miriam Margolyes, who played Professor Sprout, just got naked for British Vogue‘s Pride Issue! Miriam, who came out as lesbian in the ’60s, posed at a table with tea and pastries cleverly covering up her boobs. In other snapshots, she showed off her sense of style with eccentric outfits!

Ch-ch-check it out!

Love it!

While speaking to the outlet, the actress said she’s always been comfortable with herself and her sexuality, even when it wasn’t as widely accepted. She explained:

“We’re all so insecure. People are frightened such a lot of the time and what I’ve always tried to do is to make people feel more relaxed, make people feel good about themselves, and just try and lessen the torture for people a bit.”

On what it was like growing up in the UK at a time when being gay was a social taboo, she dished:

“I knew it wasn’t criminal because it was me. I couldn’t be criminal.”

While her parents unfortunately never accepted her queerness, she’s had a happy relationship with her partner of 54 years, Heather Sutherland, even though they have never lived together. She also describes herself as a “child” who “can’t resist naughtiness.” LOLz! Despite a resurgence of LGBTQ+ hate lately — even from the creator of the wizarding world, J.K. Rowling — she wouldn’t change a thing:

“We are a group slightly apart. It gives us an edge. We’re good artists. We’re good musicians. […] And I like being gay. I wouldn’t want to be straight for anything.”

Yas, girl! Love seeing someone being so unapologetically themselves!! Thoughts on the pics?! Share your reactions (below)!

