Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde Clap Back At 'Toxic Negativity' Directed Toward Their Relationship!

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are opening up about their relationship and boy, do they have words.

The Sign of the Times singer has provided some insight into how he views his fandom — well, rather the portion of his fandom that attacks his relationship with Olivia. Following the pair’s initial meeting in September 2020 on the set of the highly anticipated film, Don’t Worry Darling, sparks began to fly. After they seemingly confirmed their relationship by attending a January 2021 wedding together, the Booksmart director immediately began receiving hate and criticism, with some even accusing her of “stealing” the singer, adding that she should be “ashamed”.

Wow… No thanks! Now Harry is speaking out on how the fan toxicity impacts him and his relationship. In a Rolling Stones cover published Monday, the As It Was artist explained:

“That obviously doesn’t make me feel good.”

Related: Florence Pugh Isn’t Happy About Fan Reactions To Her Sex Scene With Harry!

He then added how even with the boundaries he attempts to set, “other people blur the lines for you.” The star continued:

“Can you imagine going on a second date with someone and being like, ‘OK, there’s this corner of the thing, and they’re going to say this, and it’s going to be really crazy, and they’re going to be really mean, and it’s not real.… But anyway, what do you want to eat?’”

If that isn’t a perfect description of what it’s like to date a superstar, we don’t know what is. On getting into relationships, the 28-year-old revealed it’s hard for him when he knows full well the scrutiny that can come with it. He described:

“It’s obviously a difficult feeling to feel like being close to me means you’re at the ransom of a corner of Twitter or something. I just wanted to sing. I didn’t want to get into it if I was going to hurt people like that.”

See the full cover (below):

As for Ms. Wilde herself, she chose to remain relatively neutral on the subject, calling the majority of Harry’s fanbase “deeply loving people,” but also taking her opportunity to firmly address some of the flack she’s received. Olivia noted:

“What I don’t understand about the cruelty you’re referencing is that that kind of toxic negativity is the antithesis of Harry, and everything he puts out there. I don’t personally believe the hateful energy defines his fan base at all. The majority of them are true champions of kindness.”

Very true for the Treat People with Kindness singer! The 38-year-old had also previously spoken to Vogue in January of this year where she dished on her relationship with the young star, explaining:

“It’s obviously really tempting to correct a false narrative. But I think what you realize is that when you’re really happy, it doesn’t matter what strangers think about you. All that matters to you is what’s real, and what you love, and who you love.”

Related: Olivia & Harry Spotted In NYC Amidst Nasty Custody Battle

She added:

“I’m happier than I’ve ever been. And I’m healthier than I’ve ever been, and it’s just wonderful to feel that.”

Awww! We’re so glad to hear that even with all the negativity surrounding the two’s relationship, they’re still finding ways to be blissful together overall. But what are YOUR thoughts on how they addressed the fan toxicity, Perezcious readers? Did you think they’d ever? Sound off in the comments (below)!

[Images via Harry Styles & The Late Show With Stephen Colbert/Youtube]