Florence Pugh Is NOT Happy With How Harry Styles Fans Are Reacting To Their Sex Scene!

Florence Pugh doesn’t want to be known for a sex scene with Harry Styles!

In a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar on Tuesday, the actress slammed media coverage and fan reactions to the first trailer of her upcoming psychological thriller, Don’t Worry Darling.

The first look at the Olivia Wilde film dropped in May, and at the time quite a few folks only wanted to talk about one thing — the fact teaser showed off a very NSFW moment in which the One Direction alum’s character performs oral on Florence’s character on a dining room table. Ch-ch-check it out (below)!

Very spicy!!!

As to be expected, the internet quickly lit up with reactions to the HAWT scene — so much so that Flo is now criticizing viewers for reducing the trailer (and subsequently the film) to one sex scene! Clapping back at fans’ first takes, she argued:

“When it’s reduced to your sex scenes, or to watch the most famous man in the world go down on someone, it’s not why we do it. It’s not why I’m in this industry.”

While she was well aware of the attention the flick — and that scene — would get, thanks to the world-famous singer, she’s still upset with the main takeaway so far, adding:

“Obviously, the nature of hiring the most famous pop star in the world, you’re going to have conversations like that. That’s just not what I’m going to be discussing because [this movie is] bigger and better than that. And the people who made it are bigger and better than that.”

Good for her for just not talking about it if it annoys her! That’s one way to regain some control over the conversation. Though we can’t help but sense a bit of shade in that comment… Did she not want Harry in the film at all? When she originally signed on, she was cast opposite someone else…

But hey, maybe she became less happy with the situation over all once her director started hooking up with “the most famous pop star in the world” on set. Maybe this is all just part of the friction??

On the other hand, Harry doesn’t seem too concerned about discussing the inner workings of his steamy scenes. In an interview with Howard Stern earlier this year, the Watermelon Sugar vocalist opened up about filming those intimate scenes, saying:

“It does feel vulnerable. I’d never kissed anyone on camera before and it felt like giving a part of myself away in some ways.”

Like a true gentleman, the 28-year-old also addressed the importance of safety, adding:

“I think the most important thing in that stuff is trust. I think if you speak about it properly with everyone that’s involved [that helps]. If you remember that the most important thing on the set is the two human beings doing it. If at any point either one of you is uncomfortable, I think having the conversation where it’s like, ‘It doesn’t matter if they’re getting great stuff, if you don’t feel good, you tell me and we’ll stop.’”

So true!!

It’s SO important for the actors to feel comfortable and safe when getting vulnerable on screen! Glad he and Florence cultivated that kind of relationship behind the scenes!

Buuut unlikely this sex chatter will die down just because the actress isn’t a fan of it. It’s Harry Styles after all — and just the clips of those scenes were HOT! Can you imagine how fans will react once the entire movie is out in September?

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers?! Is Florence right to be frustrated? Or should she just wait to see reactions to the movie when it comes out? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Florence Pugh/Instagram & Warner Bros. Pictures/YouTube]