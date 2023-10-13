Harry Styles 'Head Over Heels' For New GF Taylor Russell -- Could She Be The One??

She just might be the one for Harry Styles!

As we’ve been following, the As It Was singer and his new girlfriend Taylor Russell are falling for each other — and it’s apparently getting serious FAST!

It was a little over two months ago he and the actress confirmed their romance in a PDA-filled appearance at a party, and since then the public moments haven’t slowed down. One might wonder if this was just a hot fling — burning twice as bright for half as long. But on Thursday, insiders told US Weekly things are more than just a summer romance for the pair, claiming:

“Harry is head over heels for Taylor and loves spending as much time with her as he can. Despite their busy schedules, they make time for each other as often as possible.”

Awww! The pair, both 29, have been proving that, too. The source claims the Watermelon Sugar crooner and the Bones & All star have been to a “number of events in London this week” and he “accompanied Taylor to an after party last weekend” following her play, The Effect.

Related: Is Harry Looking More Jacked To Anyone Else?

The outlet’s insider also says they may be in it for the long haul:

“Even though they’re both busy with their careers, they support one another any chance they get. Things are very serious, and Harry definitely sees a future with Taylor.”

A future? Wow! Sorry, Olivia Wilde! It’s just a Sign of the Times, we guess!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via MEGA/WENN]