Is Harry Styles Looking More Jacked To Anyone Else?

Harry Styles, you Sweet Creature!

While in northern London on Saturday, during a record-breaking heatwave for the UK, the As It Was singer was spotted looking going for a dip to beat the heat. And per the pics obtained by PageSix, he was looking mighty fine doing it. While wearing a dark green pair of H&M swim trunks, the 29-year-old showed off his tattooed muscles — and we have to say, he looks like he’s been working out HARD!

The Matilda musician wore his trunks low on his hips to show off his rock hard abs, and flexed his back and shoulder muscles as he dove head-first off a pier. Ch-ch-check out the sexy pics (below):

Shirtless Harry Styles shows off ripped abs while going for swim during London heatwave https://t.co/5uJVN8Y151 pic.twitter.com/QcmSEKd43Z — Page Six (@PageSix) September 11, 2023

You can see more snaps from the day HERE.

The temperature reached nearly 92 degrees Fahrenheit on Saturday in Hampstead — which, we can’t say was Harry’s fault — but we can say the hottest day of the year just happened to be the same day he was strutting around all shirtless and soaked! We’re not saying he’s too hot for this world, but… Well, maybe…

Thoughts on his new muscled-up look, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Harry Styles/YouTube]