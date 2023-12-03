Harry Styles & Taylor Russell’s Relationship Has ‘Cooled’ After She Went To London & Didn’t Stay With Him: REPORT

Is Harry Styles and Taylor Russell’s time up?

It sounds like the Watermelon Sugar singer and the Bones and All actress’ relationship may be on the rocks, as word is she snubbed him while on a recent trip across the pond.

Over the weekend, an insider told The Sun that last week, the Canadian actress flew into London for a fashion shoot, but didn’t stay with the UK native! According to the outlet, she stayed at the five-star Corinthia hotel instead of at the Don’t Worry Darling star’s North London abode. The insider spilled to the outlet:

“Taylor and Harry’s relationship appears to have cooled as they juggle hectic work schedules. Taylor spent her trip to London alone and stayed at a hotel instead of with Harry.”

Yikes! That’s definitely a far cry from Us Weekly‘s October report that that Harry was “head over heels” for the Escape Room star, and that they were making time for each other “despite their busy schedules.”

The last time we saw Harry and Taylor together was during a U2 show at the Las Vegas Sphere last month — yes, when he debuted his shaved head.

The insider added:

“It’s been a whirlwind romance but they’re still young and at pivotal points in their careers. They have a lot of respect for each other and had been planning on spending Christmas together.”

Wow. So does that mean the 29-year-olds are NOT spending the holidays together anymore?? What do YOU think, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments down below!

