Hawaii Doctor Accused Of Trying To Push Wife Off Cliff Pleads Not Guilty 

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

The Hawaiian doctor who has been accused of trying to kill his wife by pushing her off a cliff is reacting to his charges!

In a virtual court appearance on Monday, Gerhardt Konig, 46, pleaded not guilty to second-degree attempted murder, per KABC. In a statement, his attorney Thomas Otake insisted:

“Dr. Konig’s not guilty plea this morning was not just a formality, but a substantive response to the allegation that he tried to kill his wife.”

He also reminded everyone:

“There are two sides to every story, and thus far only one side has been shared. The other side to this story will be shared within the court process at the appropriate time.”

The lawyer will also be filming a motion to get his client granted bail, arguing that it is “commonplace in attempted murder cases.” The medical professional is currently being held in the Oahu Community Correctional Center without bail. His trial was tentatively set to begin on June 9.

As Perezcious readers know, this court case comes after Gerhardt was accused of trying to murder his wife Arielle Konig, 46, while they were on a hike on the Pali Puka Trail in Honolulu on March 24. She claimed he attempted to push her off a steep cliff when she refused to take a photo with him and then continued to attack her while trying to inject her with syringes. Eyewitnesses arrived and the anesthesiologist fled.

In a filing for a restraining order she received, Arielle said her husband had accused her months prior of having an affair which “led to extreme jealousy on his part.” According to the petition, she also accused him of sexual abuse and assault, which allegedly occurred “over the last few months.”

As for the incident, the victim claimed that sometime shortly after the attack, the doc FaceTimed his adult son from a previous marriage while still “covered in blood” and admitted he “tried to kill Ari but she got away.” Arielle stated that she learned this during the investigation, but she did not cite the source of her information.

Arielle has since filed a domestic abuse lawsuit against her husband. The first hearing for the case will be on Friday, per KSL.

If the authorities really have the evidence Arielle suggests they do, it seems Gerhardt’s not guilty plea could be tough for him to win, but we’ll have to wait and see what he has to say for himself…

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

[Image via Honolulu Police Department]