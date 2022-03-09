Bones Star Heath Freeman’s Cause Of Death Finally Revealed

New details about Health Freeman’s death have finally been revealed months after his tragic death.

Back in November, little was known about Freeman’s sudden death, but his manager Joe S. Montifiore confirmed the news in a statement to People at the time, saying:

“We are truly devastated at the loss of our beloved Heath Freeman. A brilliant human being with an intense and soulful spirit, he leaves us with an indelible imprint in our hearts. His life was filled with deep loyalty, affection, and generosity towards his family and friends, and an extraordinary zest for life. He was extremely proud of his recent film work and was very excited for the next chapter of his career. His remarkable legacy as a son, brother, uncle, friend, extraordinarily gifted actor and producer, consummate cook, and man with the most infectious and spectacular laugh, will live on forever. May his memory be a blessing to all who knew and loved him.”

However, his fans have now received some answers about what happened last year…

On Wednesday, TMZ reported that the Travis County Medical Examiner determined the 41-year-old actor passed away from an overdose of a lethal combination involving multiple opioids and narcotics, as well as alcohol. According to the medical examiner, Freeman was pronounced dead at the scene when police found him unresponsive in bed at his home in Austin, Texas, following a night of partying last year. Law enforcement also discovered oxycodone and alprazolam pills inside the house.

But in the report, the medical examiner noted that he had fentanyl, cocaine, hydrocodone, oxycodone, and alprazolam (generic Xanax) in his body at the time. The manner of his death was ruled as an accident.

So sad…

Freeman unfortunately joins several celebrities, including Prince, Mac Miller, Tom Petty, and Michael K. Williams, whose lives have been claimed from fentanyl overdoses over the years.

As you may know, Freeman was best known for portraying the serial killer Howard Epps in the popular series Bones between 2005 to 2007 and Gavin Dillon on the legal drama Raising the Bar between 2008 to 2009. He also had guest appearances on ER, NCIS, The Closer, and Without a Trace. The New York native had multiple projects lined up at the time of his death, with films Terror on the Prairie and Devil’s Fruit being released posthumously this year.

We’re keeping Heath’s family in our thoughts during this time.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please reach out to SAMHSA at 1-800-662-4357.

[Image via Adriana M. Barraza/WENN]