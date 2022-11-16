Lily-Rose Depp Defends Staying Silent During Johnny Depp & Amber Heard's Defamation Trial

Lily-Rose Depp is breaking her silence… well, sorta. She’s breaking her silence about remaining silent.

The 23-year-old has kept quiet about poppa Johnny Depp’s defamation trial against Amber Heard, facing criticism from fans (and maybe even her pops) for not supporting him publicly amid the tough and very viral court battle. Now, months after a jury ruled in the Pirates of the Caribbean star’s favor — awarding him over $10 million in compensatory damages (versus just $2 million to Amber) — Lily-Rose is speaking out.

Related: Johnny & Attorney Ex-GF Are Apparently Back On With Vegas VIP Date!

In her new Elle cover story out on Wednesday, the French-American actress was asked about her decision to avoid discussing the Hollywood Vampires singer’s headline-making ordeal, to which she explained:

“When it’s something that’s so private and so personal that all of a sudden becomes not so personal…I feel really entitled to my secret garden of thoughts.”

Totally understandable. And oddly poetic. Though of course “entitled” is what critics are saying about the move, too…

As we’ve followed closely, Johnny and Amber were embroiled in a messy (and ongoing) legal battle in Virginia earlier this year amid a defamation suit over a 2018 Washington Post op-ed the Aquaman star penned following their split. They were previously married from 2015 to 2017. Throughout the trial, many abuse allegations were also brought to light, so it must have been very emotional and complicated for Lily-Rose to hear.

Interestingly, while she chose not to comment, many other A-list celebrities did stand up for Johnny on social media or in the courtroom.

But Lily-Rose was hesitant to put her opinions under a microscope. Ultimately she decided to stay out of the conversation so she could be seen as her own individual, she continued:

“I also think that I’m not here to answer for anybody, and I feel like for a lot of my career, people have really wanted to define me by the men in my life, whether that’s my family members or my boyfriends, whatever. And I’m really ready to be defined for the things that I put out there.”

Again, makes sense! And, to be honest, if she had lent her voice to the choir, she would have been met with criticism either way since so many fans are still divided on the issue. Should she really become another victim of that toxic marriage by weighing in?

Related: Watch Johnny’s Controversial Appearance In Savage X Fenty Show!

While Johnny may have been annoyed his offspring didn’t stick up for him — which some fans speculated after he released two very shady NFTs seemingly calling her out for staying silent — many people actually stood up for Lily-Rose, writing on social media:

“She doesn’t owe you ANYTHING and she doesn’t need to do ANYTHING… stop harassing her.” “Ignore the hate love. … Not everything has to be public.”

Elsewhere in the Elle interview, The Idol star revealed she learned to be so private while growing up under the spotlight with the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory lead and her mother Vanessa Paradis, she reflected:

“My parents protected my brother [Jack, 20] and me from it as much as possible. I know my childhood didn’t look like everybody’s childhood, and it’s a very particular thing to deal with, but it’s also the only thing that I know.”

This is probably why she was more comfortable staying quiet during his trial, too. It’s what she’s used to. Growing up that famous comes with a lot of vulnerability, we guess.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do you think it was smart or selfish for Lily-Rose to avoid sharing her thoughts on the trial? Let us know your hot takes (below)!

[Image via Lily-Rose Depp/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]