Johnny Depp's Career Bouncing Back -- Reportedly Signs New 7-FIGURE DEAL With Dior!

Is this a sign of things to come? Is Johnny Depp back after his much-publicized trial?

That was the real point of the defamation suit against Amber Heard — not to get her money, but to shift the court of public opinion to his side of the story. And it seems to be working, at least with one company.

While he hasn’t gotten any A-list movie offers that we know of yet, Johnny has reportedly scored a new deal with Christian Dior! The Pirates of the Caribbean star has been the face of Dior’s bestselling Sauvage cologne since 2015, but his abuse allegations apparently led to a bit too much controversy for the fashion house. While they never parted ways with the actor, the ads did seem to quietly disappear… until earlier this year when he won his case, and suddenly the commercials were back in rotation.

And now, if a new report from TMZ is correct, Dior have made their support official by renewing his contract to the tune of seven figures! Wow! That’s movie star money — whether Hollywood is ready to make him a leading man again or not.

This report comes just a day after Dior publicly showed their support for Johnny by posting pics and video from backstage at his concert on their official Instagram account:

According to TMZ, the pics were taken amid a photoshoot before and after the show which will be used in future ads.

It’s still up in the air where the public at large will go with their support — maybe we’ll always be split on it. But Dior is putting their money on Johnny, tying their brand to his. Considering Sauvage is the best selling fragrance in the world, it’s not hard to see why the company might make the strictly business decision not to change a thing. But is this a sign? Or an outlier??

Do YOU think it’s a good deal for them??

[Image via Law&Crime Network/Dior/YouTube.]