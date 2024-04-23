Former HGTV Star Charles ‘Todd’ Hill Sentenced To 4 Years In Jail In Multi-Million Dollar Fraud Case!

Charles “Todd” Hill of HGTV is going to the big house! And no, we don’t mean one of his flipped houses!

According to a press release from the Office of the District Attorney of Santa Clara County last week, Todd, who appeared in the home network’s Flip It to Win It in 2014, has been sentenced to four years in jail. Plus, he has to pay a HEFTY fine after being busted for some sketchy financial crimes. The release noted:

“Hill was convicted last year of multiple fraud schemes, including scams perpetrated well before the show, such as a Ponzi scheme. Evidence showed that Hill spent the laundered money on a rented apartment in San Francisco, as well as hotels, vacations, and luxury cars.”

Damn!

The TV personality was first indicted in 2019 following a DA investigation. And in September of last year, “was convicted by plea of grand theft against all victims and admitted the aggravated white-collar enhancements,” per the release.

In addition to his four-year sentence at the Santa Clara County Jail, he was also ordered to pay back $9,402,678.43 in restitution to 11 victims. He will also serve 10 years of probation following his release. See more (below):

Yikes! Reaction, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments down below!

