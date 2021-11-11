Alec Baldwin Wasn't Supposed To Pull The Trigger? New Claim Comes To Light In First Rust Lawsuit

The key gaffer on Rust is taking legal action over the fatal shooting that claimed the life of Halyna Hutchins — and he’s laying a good amount of the blame on Alec Baldwin.

According to TMZ, Serge Svetnoy filed a lawsuit against the actor, the film’s armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, assistant director Dave Halls, and others, claiming their negligence caused him severe emotional distress.

The gaffer claims the bullet that hit both Hutchins and director Joel Souza zoomed close by and almost hit him as well. Moreover, Svetnoy was allegedly one of the first people to tend to the cinematographer while she was bleeding to death, trying to comfort her and keep her conscious.

Svetnoy says he’s suing Baldwin because the actor “owed a duty to the Plaintiff and other crew members and actors on the ‘Rust’ set to handle the Colt Revolver provided to him by defendant Halls with reasonable care and diligence for the safety of ‘Rust’ cast and crew,” the suit alleges.

Accusing negligence on the 30 Rock alum’s part, the docs continue:

“This duty called for Defendant Baldwin to double-check the Colt Revolver with Halls upon being handled to ensure that it did not contain live ammunition… This duty further called for him [Baldwin] to handle the Colt Revolver as if it was loaded and to refrain from pointing it at anyone.”

The suit goes on to claim the scene Alec was rehearsing didn’t even call for him to pull the trigger. Svetnoy alleged the scene in question called for the star to draw the gun and point it in the general direction of the camera, but, “the scene did not call for Defendant Baldwin to shoot the Colt Revolver.”

The suit also takes aim at Baldwin as a producer of the film, claiming he was negligent because the star and other producers “attempted to save money by hiring an insufficient number of crew members to safely handle the props and firearms.”

The docs then detail several other alleged oversights on the set, including violating industry norms, declining requests for weapons training days, failing to allow proper time to allow for gunfire, failing to send out safety bulletins, and spreading the staff too thin. It also alleges the target practice that was going on shortly before the fatal accident was “outrageous.”

Svetnoy, who says he’d known Halyna for five years and considered her a good friend, claims the incident was so traumatic, it has left him in so much mental anguish that he feels he might not ever be able to get over it.

He’s asking for damages and a jury trial.

Thoughts?

