Cardi B Honors Takeoff With Heartbreaking Video Of Migos Rapper's Old Comments On Love For His Family

Cardi B is honoring Takeoff days after his shocking and tragic death.

The WAP rapper, who is married to fellow Migos performer Offset and was very close to the late recording artist, retweeted a video from earlier this week memorializing the group’s close connection. This comes just after Takeoff was murdered in a shocking scene during a private event at a billiards and bowling event in Houston early on Tuesday morning.

Related: See Offset’s Wordless First Public Tribute To Migos Bandmate Takeoff

In the old clip, Migos is asked by an interviewer about the best gift each of them has ever gotten. Offset — who shares daughter Kulture, 4, and son Wave, 13 months, with Cardi — answered first. He gave a heartfelt response about how much he loved his cousin, Takeoff, as well as his uncle Quavo, who made up the third part of the group.

Offset said:

“My best gift from my brothers, is my brothers. None of us would be here without each other. We hold each other up through hard times. Through good times, we’re with each other. We’re all we got. I don’t know nothing else.”

So meaningful.

It was Takeoff’s turn to answer next. The late rapper agreed with Offset about the importance of family, and the three of them having each other through it all. He also explained how a piece of jewelry the other two men had given him was very important for him personally. Showing a ring that held an old picture of himself as a young boy with his mom by his side, the 28-year-old said:

“I’ve got to go with him on that, but my dudes gave me this ring right here. It’s a picture of me and her on it. And it don’t matter if I have every ring on my finger iced out, somebody will say something about this right right here. You know what I’m saying? It’s always going to stay with me, too. You know what I mean? Like, I ain’t never going to take it off. I take everything else off but I don’t never take this one off.”

Wow.

You can see the powerful, emotional video, which Cardi retweeted late on Wednesday (below):

It is so touching to see the three mens’ bond with each other. And so heartbreaking, too, knowing what happened to Takeoff this week. Ugh…

The retweet marks Cardi’s first statement (of sorts) on her in-law’s death. The Bodak Yellow star had been celebrating Halloween with her Simpsons-inspired Marge Simpson in the hours before the shooting occurred. Then, once news broke about Takeoff’s passing, she and others close to him understandably went dark on socials as the late rapper’s loved ones grappled with the shocking act of violence.

Related: Takeoff Made This Chilling Statement About Death Just A Week Before He Passed

In the days since the shooting, celebs have flooded Twitter and Instagram with memorials honoring Takeoff and mourning the sad situation. Fans and followers continue to be shocked at the senselessness of the tragedy.

Meanwhile, the identity of the killer has not yet been determined. The Houston PD continues to seek information related to the case from witnesses who may have been in attendance at 810 Billiards and Bowling in the south Texas city. We can only hope they are successful in the quest to find justice in this terrible tragedy.

R.I.P., Takeoff.

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Avalon]