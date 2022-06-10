Meet Honey Boo Boo's MUCH Older Boyfriend In Reality Show Debut!

Honey Boo Boo finally introduced her boyfriend to her family (and the world), and let’s just say things got tense FAST!

The Mama June: Road to Redemption star, born Alana Thompson, has been dating 20-year-old Dralin Carswell since early 2021 — but it hasn’t been smooth sailing. She’s racked up some online hate for their age gap (she’s just 16 years old and in a different phase of her life). While Mama June doesn’t have an issue with the relationship, now Dralin has to pass the real test: impressing big sis Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon.

In a sneak peek of an upcoming episode, Pumpkin was seen waiting around to interrogate her sister’s beau. She told the cameras in a confessional:

“Today I’m meeting with Dralin, this little boy Alana’s been mysteriously talking to. Being the protective sister that I am, I just want to see, is he around for the right reasons? Is he around just because she’s Honey Boo Boo or is he around for Alana?”

Things got off to a rocky start when he was late. Though he apologized, she snapped back:

“I don’t like late, okay?”

Once they sat down, Dralin shared that he met Alana “through some friends.” Told to describe his “intentions,” he simply said:

“I mean, I like her. We just started talking.”

Pumpkin then ran through a series of questions, asking:

“Alana herself is a good girl, she really does try to give people the world when she doesn’t have it to give. So I have a few questions. Are you trustworthy? Are you respectful? Are you gonna be there for Alana? Are you gonna be her listening ear? Do you have a driver’s license?”

He answered “yes, ma’am” to all the Q’s while also confirming that he doesn’t have a “drug history” and is a “family man.” All good things!

Pumpkin, who now has legal custody of Honey Boo Boo, then laid down some ground rules:

“School is very important. So she won’t be hanging out during the week. On the weekends, she will be home by a certain time. You have her a minute late, she’s not hanging out no more.”

After hearing that, Dralin made the mistake of laughing — which Lauryn did NOT like! When he wouldn’t reveal why he was laughing (though it seemed clear he thought the reality star might be bluffing with that last comment), the 22-year-old clapped back:

“I know a liar when I see one. My mama’s a liar, been dealing with that for a long time, so I don’t need that coming from you too. You got that?”

Oh, dang!!

What an intense first meeting! We hope he can prove himself in the long run! Ch-ch-check out the clip (below)!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Does getting to see Dralin interact with Lauryn make you like him any more?

