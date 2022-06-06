Tarek El Moussa & Heather Rae Young Tease Future Baby Plans While Breaking Down Co-Parenting Priorities Following Christina Haack Drama!

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young are committed to co-parenting — no matter how messy things get!

Weeks after making headlines for fighting with his ex-wife Christina Haack, with whom he shares Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6, Tarek and his new wife spoke to ET‘s Denny Directo on the red carpet at the MTV Movie & TV Awards about how co-parenting is going with Christina despite last month’s drama. The 40-year-old dad began by sharing:

“We work really hard all of us and we try to make decisions for what’s in the best interest of the kids.”

The Selling Sunset lead was in agreement, insisting that the co-parents, including Haack’s new husband Josh Hall, work hard to make sure “the kids are always number one and communication is very important,” she added:

“The kids are always number one regardless of any other thing going on in your life. Speaking through things, communication, and being happy for the children.”

Well, that’s certainly good! As Perezcious readers know, tension among the parents reached a boiling point in mid-May when the couples were seen arguing at a child’s soccer game. The next day, their son Brayden was rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery, a frightening ordeal that seemed to have put their arguments into perspective. After the ER visit, the Christina on the Coast star told followers:

“We are all under pressure but when it really matters we were all there for Brayden doing our part. Sometimes a scary situation can be a good wake-up call. In the end, all of the other stuff is just ‘noise,’ what matters is the kids.”

Despite the public spat, things seem to be improving for the blended family, Tarek told ET:

“It’s good. We’re parenting. Things are good.”

Looking ahead, life could soon get more hectic for the couple since they just teased the fact that they could be welcoming a baby together soon!! The real estate agent has been open about struggling with fertility issues in the past. When asked how things are going, she took a moment to show appreciation for the support she’s had along the way, responding:

“It’s a struggle. It’s a lot of emotions up and down. I’m lucky that I have my husband and my step-kids to be there for me. A lot of people don’t have that.”

The 34-year-old went on to share some advice with others, continuing:

“Stay positive. Your journey will come. There’s a lot of love out there. I’m always here to support women in that because I went through it. … Just try to have a positive outlook.”

When asked about their ideal baby timeline, Heather teased:

“You never know what’s going to happen. You never know. We can’t predict the future. You might be hearing some good news soon as well.”

Not only are they becoming a solid team in their personal lives, but it sounds like the newlyweds would love to one day have their own show together. Following the end of Flip or Flop, which Tarek co-starred in alongside Christina, he shared about his new partner:

“We’re always working on it. You never know, there might be something coming soon.”

The Netflix personality shared her own two cents on the idea, adding:

“My man is so talented. I’ve already learned so much from him. I would love to get into the flipping business more. I love real estate. I’m in the business, so why not cross over?”

