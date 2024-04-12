Tyler Cameron’s Surprisingly Spicy Response To Ex Kristin Cavallari's New Boyfriend!

Tyler Cameron had some jaw-dropping comments about Kristin Cavallari‘s new relationship!

While talking to TooFab ahead of his upcoming renovation series, Going Home With Tyler Cameron, the Bachelorette alum was asked about KCav’s romance with 24-year-old TikTok star Mark Estes. See, Tyler was previously romantically linked to The Hills star, so they wanted to know his take on the hot new couple!

And what did he have to say? Well, it was shockingly pretty spicy! Tyler replied:

“I love it, Kristin’s so much fun. I think her boyfriend is going to have a great time with her, she’s an amazing woman and I’m sure she’s going to teach him quite a few things.”

TEACH HIM QUITE A FEW THINGS?? Oh goodness, did it just get hotter in here?? Dang, get you a man who will comment stuff like that on your new romance! Hot ex goals for sure!

It’s obvi that much hotter remembering this guy is talking from experience! Kristin and Tyler sparked romance rumors two years ago after they worked on an ad campaign for her brand, Uncommon James. The Laguna Beach alum denied she was dating him at the time. However, she later confessed that something did happened between them!

So we know they hooked up, we just don’t know for how long. But clearly it was long enough for her to have given him a few lessons in that department! However, we’re sure he showed her a thing or two as well! Because when Kristin was asked who was “the hottest guy” she’s ever been with on her podcast, she replied… Tyler!

Not even Chris Evans, Captain America himself, or her ex-husband Jay Cutler beat Bachelor Nation’s very own hunk! But will Kristin’s new boyfriend take the title away from Tyler? We mean, she couldn’t stop gushing over how “hot” Mark was on her podcast last month! Not to mention, these two already seem head over heels for each other. They are even talking about having babies together! That is how smitten they are with each other!

We need Kristin to give us an updated ranking soon — perhaps after she teaches him a thing or two, as Tyler said! LOLz! Watch the interview (below):

