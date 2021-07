We rarely post songs without vocals – so it’s gotta be great. This is!

Hot Hand Band is a brass collective and their song No Problem is something you’d imagine hearing when down in New Orleans.

We love seeing/hearing great musicians jam!

And this is the kind of song that you will instantly vibe with! Is it a cover? Sounds so familiar. Almost like a cover.

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Hot Hand Band!