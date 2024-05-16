Kim Kardashian's Pal Jonathan Cheban Has NOTES On Her Met Gala Look…

Kim Kardashian and Jonathan Cheban have always been close, but how is she going to feel after hearing what he had to say about her Met Gala look??

Earlier this month, the SKIMS founder shocked fans with her IMPOSSIBLE corset at the coveted celebration of fashion. We mean, seriously, where was her waist?! If you didn’t see, she wore a beautiful custom Margiela gown designed by John Galliano and covered up with a small gray cardigan. See (below):

Kim was pretty much another piece of art at the Metropolitan Museum of Art that night… Or as Jonathan thinks, close to it!

On Friday, the reality star, who goes by Food God, spoke to TooFab about Kimmy’s look, which he thinks could have won the night if she would have just ditched one thing about it: the cardigan! He said:

“I thought that dress was the coolest dress I’ve ever seen. The sweater, everyone’s confused about. I can’t explain it. It’s so above fashion for me, but I guess it’s … It’s a vibe. But I saw the pictures without the sweater yesterday on Instagram that she posted.”

The theme was The Garden of Time, and Kim posted the official inspiration on her Instagram. See (below):

The 50-year-old added:

“But I saw pictures that she posted without it. I wish, like, wow. Like, she would have stolen the show if she took that sweater off. But for fashion and a theme, I guess there’s a reason that there’s a sweater that should be on. And she knows what she’s doing better than anybody else.”

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers?? Is he right? Let us know down in the comments!

