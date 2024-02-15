Hot Ones Host Sean Evans Broke Up With Porn Star Girlfriend... ON VALENTINE'S DAY?!

What’s, like, the complete opposite of a couple’s post showing off your love on Valentine’s Day?? Just ask Sean Evans!

Just a couple days after word got out the Hot Ones host was dating a porn star named Melissa Stratton, their love has come crashing down. On Thursday, sources close to the adult film star told TMZ Sean broke up with her after they became the subjects of a social media storm. OH, and get this… He did it ON VALENTINE’S DAY and OVER THE PHONE!

Wowww, dude.

The sources dished that Sean called Melissa and told her he was uncomfortable with how public their relationship had quickly become, and that he prefers more low-key romance… Even though he was totally showing her off in Las Vegas over the weekend!

As you may have seen, the two were photographed together at the Super Bowl on Sunday — partially Melissa’s own posts. The insiders claimed she was totally taken off guard as he fully knew what she did for a living, and seemed comfortable with all the public appearances and picture taking over the weekend.

Sadly, the sources say, she thought they had a true connection, which makes this all the more sad for her… But sources did say she had somewhat of a hunch Sean felt overwhelmed after things went fully public. And others have been speculating she was the one who reached out to the media about their relationship in the first place, so if he really is about being low-key… Yeah, she should have seen that coming.

But Melissa is painting the breakup in another light. On X (Twitter) on Thursday, she quoted TMZ’s post breaking the news of their breakup, and wrote:

“Don’t try to date a [porn star] if you actually hate [porn]”

Don’t try to date a ????⭐️ if you actually hate ????… ???? https://t.co/PjvnSE2iIl — Melissa Stratton (@KittyBaby_Cam) February 15, 2024

Oof.

The two have since unfollowed one another on Instagram.

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound off in the comments.

