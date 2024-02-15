Megan Fox Proves Her Face Doesn't Look Different -- Says That Was Just A Bad Pic Going Around!

Megan Fox is setting the record straight about THAT viral pic!

ICYMI, the Transformers actress partied at The Wynn in Las Vegas with her man Machine Gun Kelly after the Super Bowl on Sunday. She and the Emo Girl musician were chilling at the afterparty when they ran into Taylor Swift and man of the hour Travis Kelce following his big win — and they even got a pic together! Of course, when you’ve got four legends together in a snap, the internet is gonna go wild, but the response was NOT what Meg was expecting!

Related: Megan Wears Maybe The Most Revealing Dress We’ve Ever Seen!

The picture showed the 37-year-old looking quite a bit different than what we’re used to seeing, and fans were quick to say she’d “overdone it” on the plastic surgery and fillers. Ch-ch-check out the pic for yourself, #5 in the slide (below):

Here’s a closer look…

But the Jennifer’s Body alum isn’t having all the rumors! She says this isn’t overdone cosmetic work — it’s just a bad pic!

On Instagram Wednesday, Meg took to her own grid to post some different angles of the photo of her with Tay Tay, claiming in the caption that it was just some “bad lighting”:

“Oh my god guys look how different i…dont look at all. Turns out it was just a shadowy cell phone pic of me looking like a Ukrainian blowup doll. when in REALITY i look like one of those super expensive silicone real sex dolls you can only get in Japan.”

Ch-ch-check out her versions of the pic (below):

She really does just look the same…

Of course, the comment about Ukrainian VS Japanese sex dolls didn’t go over well with fans, with many of them commenting about how they’re disappointed with the actress for shaming “Ukrainian women” and being “xenophobic”. One commenter wrote:

“It’s very rude of you to speak like that about Ukrainian women, that’s how you showed yourself.”

To which Meg responded:

“Dear god. that is NOT what i meant. ukrainian women are hot af and so in my imagination the blowup dolls would also be hot. let a girl make a joke for f**ks sake.”

Yeah… we aren’t really sure what she meant by the sex doll talk. But she certainly made her point about her face, even while plastic surgeons are still commenting on that one photo.

All in all, it seems she’s dead set on making sure everyone knows the bad pic was just that: a bad pic. But what do U think, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Drew Barrymore Show/YouTube/MEGA/WENN]