Kristen Stewart BLASTS Donald Trump For Criticizing Her Over Robert Pattinson Split!

Kristen Stewart has some choice words for Donald Trump!

We all know the 33-year-old is totally fed up with people asking about her old relationship with her Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson. But it looks like she has one final loose end to tie up…

While chatting with Rolling Stone on Wednesday, the Love Lies Bleeding star brought up Donald’s Twitter rant about her after she and Rob split up in 2012. In case you never saw them, the former president went off after KStew was spotted kissing her Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders — which resulted in some major media backlash. The reality star-turned politician posted at the time:

“She cheated on him like a dog and will do it again — just watch. He can do much better!”

We still can’t believe he said this. This guy became president! Sigh. Of course now we know how much he consistently rags on women, so KStew said in retrospect:

“Of course he had to weigh in on my tarring and feathering.”

At the time, the Spencer star was just in her early 20s… You know, the time of life when you’re pretty much expected to make mistakes! She questions Donald’s harsh criticism, sneering to the outlet:

“What is this 20-year-old who has no idea about life doing to this man?”

Seriously! And, like, thrice-married Donald — who infamously had unprotected sex with a porn star while his current wife was home with their newborn baby — should be the LAST person to talk! Kristen sharply added:

“He’s such a little baby. F**k you, bitch!”

HA! Never change, KStew. Never change! We wonder how Donald will react… And possibly respond!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF in the comments!

[Images via Variety, GQ, & ABC News/YouTube]