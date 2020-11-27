How Celebrities Spent Thanksgiving!

Thanksgiving 2020 will be one to remember, that’s for sure!

With the coronavirus pandemic raging around the United States, the smarter citizens among us hopefully limited their travel distances, avoided airplanes, and kept their family gatherings very small (or better yet, very virtual). Yes, it sucks, but COVID-19 sucks a lot worse and it’s time we get past this thing!

We can only hope celebs did the same, and stayed just as smart and responsible for their Thanksgiving celebrations, too. We’re all in this together, after all!

Ch-ch-check out a big ol’ list re-visiting how celebs spent Thanksgiving 2020 (below):

Kourtney Kardashian

The Kardashians do Turkey Day a little bit differently, as you can tell by Kourtney Kardashian‘s sun-drenched look here!

Hilary Duff

We’re with Hilary Duff on this one… just one more month (and one major holiday season!) until 2020 is OVER!

Jennifer Aniston

We seriously can’t get enough of Jennifer Aniston and that adorable new puppy!

Nicole Kidman

Like a lot of us these days, it’s clear Nicole Kidman was dying to get some fresh air to clear her head and reflect on that for which she’s thankful on this special holiday!

Lea Michele

Lea Michele, no stranger to major controversy in 2020, opted to keep it sweet and simple for Thanksgiving. Love that family photo!

Hailey Bieber

Looks like someone did pretty well considering it was her first time making a turkey! Nice work, Hailey Bieber!

Gwyneth Paltrow

It was family first for Gwyneth Paltrow — just as it should be — with a special twist and a look back into history! So special!

Joe Biden

Along with his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, by his side, Joe Biden urged Americans to stay the course and continue to fight the coronavirus pandemic ahead of his ascension to the Presidency on January 20th. Thank goodness… that date can’t come soon enough! For real!!!

Travis Scott

Look at that super-serene ocean view in Travis Scott‘s second pic there… now that’s a view to dream on!

Sarah Hyland

Love to see Sarah Hyland taking the optimistic route — and very clearly living it up with Wells Adams, to boot!

Khloé Kardashian

Awww! Khloé Kardashian gave thanks (and some good advice!) to her adorable daughter True Thompson this weekend!

Rebel Wilson

Rebel Wilson, who continues to show off how fit and toned she’s become, didn’t hesitate to spread tidings and good cheer for this family holiday!

Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union is busy dealing with some attitude at the dinner table! Ha!!!

Katie Holmes

Katie Holmes opted for a sweet throwback pic from the Pieces of April set! Awww!

Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson shared a very special message for all those who celebrated!

Lauren Conrad

It’s all about that adorable family photo for Lauren Conrad… CUTE KIDDOS!

Kristin Chenoweth

Forever #Thanksgiving Mood ???? Please be safe, my loves! Remember, wearing a mask & social distancing = caring ???? pic.twitter.com/EVzgDCQ6Os — Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) November 26, 2020

Sometimes you’ve just gotta wear a goofy theme-appropriate hat. Right, Kristin Chenoweth?!

Hillary Clinton

OMG! Talk about a throwback pic! Look at Hillary, Bill, and Chelsea Clinton here!

Tiffany Haddish

Come through with that motivation to help others, Tiffany Haddish! We LOVE it! Good for you — this is what Thanksgiving is all about in the end, isn’t it?!

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner didn’t miss a beat — depending on your holiday arrangement, alcohol can be one of the most important things at Thanksgiving dinner! Just bein’ real!

Miranda Lambert

It’s clear Miranda Lambert had a horse of a good time this Thanksgiving holiday! Too cheesy? OK, our bad…

Halle Berry

Halle Berry opted for a super-simple and yet still-artsy look for this Thanksgiving, and gave us energy and a bad-girl attitude in shooting it for her Instagram account. Love it!

Reese Witherspoon

No, Reese Witherspoon, we would definitely know… ha!!!

Candace Cameron Bure

It’s a throwback Thanksgiving miracle for Candace Cameron Bure, straight from the vintage set of Full House!

Victoria Beckham

Along with David Beckham and the rest of her family, it sure looks like Victoria Beckham continues to patiently wait out coronavirus while staying tight-knit as a unit in spite of it all. One day, things will return back to normal…

Janet Jackson

Looks like Janet Jackson had a busy (and tasty!) Thanksgiving! Yummy!!

Justin Theroux

Look at that FACE! No, not Justin Theroux. The other face in the pic. LOLz! So CUTE!

Kamala Harris

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris shows nothin’ but class for her Thanksgiving celebration!

Michelle Obama

…Speaking of class (and kicking a**), take a look at Michelle Obama‘s wise Thanksgiving words, as well!

Kerry Washington

We are having a safe, social distanced thanksgiving. With only the few people who are already in our household…. so why am I still cooking for 30?!?!?! ???????????????????????? #ItsTheLeftoversForMe — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) November 26, 2020

Seriously, though, Kerry Washington speaks for ALL of us on this one. Leftovers for days!

