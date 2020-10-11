Jennifer Aniston’s New Puppy Is The Cutest Thing EVER!

Cutest. Dog. EVER!!!!

Jennifer Aniston just welcomed a new four-legged friend to her family, and we seriously can’t get enough of this adorable little guy!

On Sunday, the 51-year-old Friends alum announced on Instagram that she’d brought a new puppy into her family — an adorable little guy named Lord Chesterfield!

And even better than just making the sweet announcement, the Morning Show actress also shared a ridiculously cute video of the little guy, too!

Ch-ch-check out the incredible Lord Chesterfield with a bone stuck in his mouth as he is sound asleep and happy as can be (below):

Awwwww!

We totally understand how he stole Jen’s heart immediately, because he’s got our hearts, too! So freakin’ cute!!!

Something tells us that pup is going to live a wonderful, happy life with his new, loving family! We are so excited for him… and for Aniston!

Just another great reminder to adopt, don’t shop, and you can truly change a sweet little dog’s life forever!

