Jennifer Aniston’s New Puppy Is The Cutest Thing EVER!

Cutest. Dog. EVER!!!!
Jennifer Aniston just welcomed a new four-legged friend to her family, and we seriously can’t get enough of this adorable little guy!
On Sunday, the 51-year-old Friends alum announced on Instagram that she’d brought a new puppy into her family — an adorable little guy named Lord Chesterfield!
And even better than just making the sweet announcement, the Morning Show actress also shared a ridiculously cute video of the little guy, too!
Ch-ch-check out the incredible Lord Chesterfield with a bone stuck in his mouth as he is sound asleep and happy as can be (below):
???????? Hi! I’d like to introduce to you the newest member of our ???? family….this is (a very tired) Lord Chesterfield ❤️. He stole my heart immediately. A HUGE thank you to @wagmorpets for the incredible work you do. Grateful you take such great care of these rescues and find them their forever homes????????
Awwwww!
We totally understand how he stole Jen’s heart immediately, because he’s got our hearts, too! So freakin’ cute!!!
Something tells us that pup is going to live a wonderful, happy life with his new, loving family! We are so excited for him… and for Aniston!
Just another great reminder to adopt, don’t shop, and you can truly change a sweet little dog’s life forever!
