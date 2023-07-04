How Rebel Wilson Is Celebrating July 4th!!

Rebel Wilson is enjoying her July 4th by going to the happiest place on earth!

The Pitch Perfect star and her fiancée Ramona Agruma took to Disneyland to celebrate the Fourth of July! And judging by their pics from the park, it seems like the two lovely ladies had a wonderful time on what proved to be a day with WONDERFUL SoCal weather!

Related: Rebel Wilson Finally Shares Pics Of Her Daughter Royce’s Face! LOOK!

First up, the Australian actress herself took to Instagram with a series of fun posts from Tuesday morning. In them, the 43-year-old star showed off a ton of happiness with Mickey Mouse and the rest of her friend gang! Love it!

She appropriately captioned the snaps like so (below):

“Happy 4th July! Love spending it with these characters! And America really is the BEST when it comes to entertainment.”

But, like, she’s not wrong about that! LOLz!

Ch-ch-check it all out for yourself (below)!!!

Then, her 39-year-old fiancée also showed out with her own photos from the fun outing!

Related: Rebel Says She Got ‘Dumped’ By Mystery Woman In ‘Public Eye’ Before Meeting Fiancée!

Agruma showcased IG Stories highlights throughout the day, for one, but she also offered up some snaps with Minnie Mouse and more, as you can sift through (below):

Love it!

These two aren’t shy about their love of all things Disney, so it’s no surprise they are spending the special summer holiday at such a fun spot! Heck, back in February, they got ENGAGED at Disneyland! So they have a very sweet and personal connection to the park and all of its attractions!

We just, uh, hope Rebel is not banned any longer?!?!? Yeahhhh. Ha!!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Share ’em down in the comments (below)!

[Image via Ramona Agruma/Instagram/Rebel Wilson/Instagram]