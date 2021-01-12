Kardashian Family Makeup Artist Hrush Achemyan Reveals Shocking Cancer Diagnosis In Moving New Vlog

Makeup artist Hrush Achemyan, most notably known for her work with the Kardashians, announced on Sunday that she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Following rumors that she might be pregnant, the 33-year-old felt it was time to be honest about her recent struggle, uploading a personal pic of her belly (above) on Instagram.

She wrote:

“Putting all the Rumors to Rest.

Watch my journey as I battle cancer

It was extremely hard for me to share this journey with everyone after 2 months of contemplating, I mustered up to courage to post the video.”

Related: Kim & Kanye Receive Apology From TikToker After Sending Cease & Desist!

The moving Youtube vlog Putting Rumors to Rest: The Truth About My Silent Battle (below) takes followers on a journey to visit the celebs OBGYN, Dr. Thais Aliabadi, to undergo a procedure to have the mass removed.

She captioned the new upload:

“Today I take you along for a procedure at my gynecologist. It is important for everyone but especially women to get check ups regularly because it could save your life.”

The artist vulnerably admitted how it felt when she was diagnosed with stage 1 ovarian cancer following a routine pap smear, saying:

“I was in shock and couldn’t even say the word cancer out loud. I can’t stress enough for you guys to get checked out annually and be tip-top shape because ovarian cancer is a silent and deadly killer. It doesn’t discriminate. When you find out, it’s a little too late, but thank you, lord, for having this amazing doctor in my life.”

With the coronavirus still sweeping the nation, it’s likely many women have neglected routine medical exams out of an abundance of caution, but Hrush’s brave reveal makes it clear how important these check-ups really are! Wishing her well as she continues to fight the fight against cancer.

[Image via Hrush Achemyan/Instagram]