Hugh Jackman & Deborra-Lee Furness Reunite For 'Lovely' Birthday Dinner Just Weeks After Breakup!

Back together already??

Hugh Jackman celebrated his 55th birthday on Thursday — and he had his ex-wife of nearly 30 years, Deborra-Lee Furness, by his side! This comes just weeks after they announced their breakup! The somewhat surprising sighting came thanks to some Page Six sources who spotted the former couple with their kids Oscar, 23, and Ava, 18, and “a few close friends” at the hot spot Polo Bar in the Midtown area of New York City. An eyewitness told the outlet:

“Very happy time [had] by all. Think it was good birthday.”

A rep for the Wolverine star then confirmed it was 100% the exes out to dinner, saying on Friday morning:

“Yes, it’s true. It was a lovely evening.”

Whoa. Dining at a celeb hot spot and getting his rep to confirm the occasion? They really want everyone to know they were together!

This is probably to keep up the narrative that they ended on good terms, despite the fact the actor was said to be “devastated” by the divorce, which they announced last month after 27 years of marriage. Supposedly, nothing dramatic happened. We’ve heard the pair, like so many other couples, fell victim to COVID cabin fever — and their marital issues arose again during the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

Innerestingly, Hugh’s also supposedly working on an upcoming memoir — and he has “bombshells” about the breakup to reveal! Can’t be too crazy if he’s still hanging with his baby momma, right?!

Whatever the case may be, we do have proof he was in his feels while celebrating with family and friends. He posted a snapshot of himself holding a drink to Instagram — and he seemed overcome with emotions! Look!

So sweet! Seems like these exes are committed to staying in each other’s lives despite the split. What do U think, Perezcious readers? Sound off on this sighting (below)!

[Image via Hugh Jackman/Instagram]