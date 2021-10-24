Hugh Jackman Hilariously Trolled Ryan Reynolds In Birthday Tribute Video -- WATCH!

Hugh Jackman put his rivalry with Ryan Reynolds aside and wished him a happy birthday in the most hilarious way!

On Saturday, the 53-year-old The Greatest Showman star hopped on his Instagram Stories to celebrate his special day by recording a video of various crew members saying “Happy Birthday” to the 45-year-old frenemy. (Except for one who instead offered up some b-day love to his wife, Blake Lively.) But when it came to Jackman, who was getting his hair and makeup done, he reluctantly made his feelings for Reynolds crystal clear:

“It’s not easy … Happy birthday, Ryan. There you go, we got it! How many people did we get? People say I don’t like you, but that was 15 people.”

The Wolverine star then pulled out a wad of cash and started handing money out to the crew for completing the exhausting birthday message task. Before the video ended, he quipped:

“They say I don’t love you.”

Wow, what a classic trolling moment from Jackman! Ch-ch-check out the clip (below):

Hugh used his Instagram Stories to wish Ryan a Happy Birthday in his own special heartfelt way. ???? #hughjackman #ryanreynolds #thefeud #hbd pic.twitter.com/EmSLM1iAQx — Jackman's Landing Fan Page (@JackmansLanding) October 23, 2021

LOLz!!!

While Jackman seemed annoyed having to acknowledge Reynolds’ birthday, it is clear the two are good friends as they later posted a photo hanging out, along with Blake, Deborra-Lee Furness, and three others, for his big day. Of course, the Australian native also couldn’t help but mock the Deadpool actor by calling him out for wearing socks with no shoes:

“Let’s start with the obvious… Where are his shoes?”

It never gets old! Reactions to Hugh’s hilarious birthday video for Ryan? Let us know in the comments (below).

