Hunter Biden Thinks Russia Has Video Of Him 'Doing Crazy F**king Sex' -- Or So He Says On A New Leaked Video Of Him Doing Crazy F**king Sex

A new video allegedly shows Hunter Biden naked and doing drugs with a prostitute — but there’s apparently an even crazier video he doesn’t want you to see!

In new footage published by DailyMail.com, Joe Biden’s son can be heard alleging that yet ANOTHER one of his laptops was stolen, apparently by a Russian drug dealer, while he was close to overdosing in a Las Vegas hotel — and this laptop naturally contained recordings of him engaged in “crazy” sex acts.

Wait… so Russia went from having kompromat on our president to having it on our president’s son?!? Is that what we’re reading here?? Well, maybe not…

The leaked conversation (from the camera of a different laptop) took place as Hunter lounged in the nude with the unidentified woman after a rousing round of bumping uglies in January 2019. In the clip, he presumes the other laptop was indeed stolen for blackmail purposes, as he apparently has a bad habit of recording himself having sex:

“They have videos of me doing this. They have videos of me doing like f**king crazy [bleep] sex [bleep].”

Uh oh…

Biden — who previously opened up about his history with substance abuse — went on to reveal the alleged laptop swiping took place “last summer” when he was on a Vegas bender, which apparently saw him spending “18 days going round from penthouse suite to penthouse suite” — sometimes spending $10,000 a night! He reminisces:

“I spent f**king crazy amounts of money. I was with these guys. The one guy was, not like you anyway… each night he’d be like ‘there’s going to be so many people here, crazy f***ing party’ and each night it’s nobody.”

The “guys” POTUS’s son was with were apparently a group of three men — a drug “dealer and his two guys,” he noted — that Hunter took “everywhere” with him at the time. According to Biden, this trio took the opportunity to steal his laptop after one particularly debauch evening that also involved a “really nice” Russian brunette woman in her mid-30s.

He recalls of the crazy night:

“I went out to the hot tub by myself, which hangs over the edge of the f**king top floor, with glass, it’s ridiculous. And so I’m sitting there and that’s the last I remember. And I don’t ever pass out, ever.”

Yikes!

The lawyer woke up to a hectic scene:

“[The three guys] had kicked everybody out. And they had cleaned up the entire place, everything, ok? And they were getting ready to leave, and I woke up… And there was this Russian 35-year-old, really nice, pure brunette. She refused to leave and they wouldn’t call an ambulance. And they didn’t know whether I was dead or not, at first.”

It was after that night that Hunter discovered his computer was missing. This made him panic, as the laptop apparently contained compromising footage of the father-of-five. He shares:

“My computer, I had taken tons of like, just left like that cam on. And he would always put in a passcode and all that, you know what I mean? It was f**king crazy s**t. And somebody stole it during that period of time. He did all this kind of like pretend search and s**t.”

When the prostitute in this video — between moments of the two of them apparently pausing to do drugs on the nightstand — asks the Yale Law graduate if he was worried the alleged thieves would try to “blackmail” him, Hunter replies “yeah,” adding:

“My dad [inaudible] running for president. He is. I talk about it all the time… If they do, he also knows I make like a gazillion dollars.”

For those keeping track, this would be the third laptop the 51-year-old lost track of over the years. One computer was reportedly seized by federal agents from the Massachusetts office of former celebrity psychiatrist Keith Ablow, while he reportedly abandoned a MacBook Pro at a Delaware repair shop in 2019 — which is the computer this video originally came from, according to the outlet.

Photos on the laptop hard drive obtained by the outlet include snaps of a woman’s Russian passport, and photos of Hunter topless pulling the brunette woman’s hair while she kneels on a bed.

Other photos show the woman and three young men driving to Hunter’s former Hollywood Hills rented home, drinking and partying by the pool, and two women naked with Hunter by the pool. It’s unclear if the woman and the three men are the same people Hunter accused of stealing his laptop.

So here’s the big question here… could the Russian government have kompromat on Hunter Biden? Giving them leverage over the president, like they allegedly had with Donald Trump??

Well, not really…

Look, as scandalous as this reveal would be for most folks, this isn’t far afield from what the President’s prodigal son already admitted to in his memoir, Beautiful Things. At this point everyone knows he did tons of drugs and hooked up with prostitutes. Even if the Russians got that footage from the drug dealers and DID try to blackmail Hunter… what do you threaten him with? “If you don’t get your father to ease sanctions, we’ll give away copies of your book”??

It just seems to us we’ve already seen who Hunter Biden is — but if you’re interested in seeing more of who he is, so to speak, you can watch the naked confessions for yourself HERE.

