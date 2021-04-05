Hunter Biden Explains Dating Late Brother Beau's Widow: 'It Didn't Work'

You’ve no doubt heard the name Hunter Biden A LOT over the past few months. If the conservative machine had their way, you’d hear it more than you ever heard of his father, Joe Biden. Why?

Easy. He’s the black sheep of the family. He had a much-publicized drug problem, he seemingly used his father’s name to get jobs, he’s had some messy relationship drama. Obviously in the Trump family some of that stuff is just cheating-to-get-to-par for the course, but in the Biden family, that practically makes you the Prince Andrew. Heck, one of President Biden’s biggest scandals so far is using the word “neanderthal” in a derogatory way. For real — that’s how starved they are for controversy. So it’s no wonder Team “Make America Great Again… Again” have seized on Hunter as their prey instead.

Mostly the scandals have either been the same old rich folk nepotism (icky but hardly shocking) or some very QAnon sounding stuff about mysterious missing laptops that may or may not have the smoking gun of… know one really knows. Creating Jewish space lasers, we guess?

But long before he was the target of the neo-con scandal machine, there was some real human drama to talk about. After the death of his brother, Beau Biden, Hunter mourned in a surprising way — he started dating Beau’s widow, Hallie Biden.

Beau passed away from brain cancer in 2015, and just five months later Hunter split from his wife (and the mother of his three children), Kathleen Biden. Shortly after, in 2017, we learned Hunter and Hallie were seeing one another.

Confirming the relationship to Page Six at the time:

“Hallie and I are incredibly lucky to have found the love and support we have for each other in such a difficult time, and that’s been obvious to the people who love us most. We’ve been so lucky to have family and friends who have supported us every step of the way.”

Even Joe weighed in, revealing the unexpected coupling had the family’s blessing:

“We are all lucky that Hunter and Hallie found each other as they were putting their lives together again after such sadness. They have mine and Jill’s full and complete support and we are happy for them.”

Yeah, pretty shocking shakeup, like something out of Grey’s Anatomy. But you know what? A death in the family will do that. And that’s just what the man in question said himself in a new interview.

Related: Hunter’s Ex Claims He Blew Family’s Money On Drugs, Prostitutes, & Strip Clubs!

Speaking to CBS This Morning in an attempt to clear the air on all the cloud of controversies surrounding him, he addressed the scandal of dating his brother’s widow, explaining:

“I think people were confused by it and I understand that. I mean, I really do. To me, it’s not something that is difficult to explain.”

He said:

“It came out of a real overwhelming grief that we both shared. And we were together and trying to do the right thing, and that grief turned into a hope for a love that maybe could replace what we lost.”

Of course, nothing can fill the hole left by a loved one passing. As Hunter found out, explaining:

“It didn’t work.”

The two broke up after a year or so together; it’s unclear exactly when. What we do know is that in summer 2019 Hunter secretly married his next GF, a filmmaker named Melissa Cohen, less than a week after their first date. This guy…

To hear his explanation of that and other scandals, ch-ch-check out the interview for yourself (below)!

