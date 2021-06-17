Anti-Asian Racism Uncovered In Hunter Biden Text Messages: Report

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Hunter Biden really needs to clean up his disgusting texting habits — and perceptions of others, for that matter!

According to screenshots obtained by DailyMail.com, the son of President Joe Biden referred to Asians as “yellow” in a January 2019 text conversation with his cousin, which was uncovered from the now-51-year-old’s abandoned laptop.

Per the report, Hunter was texting with his cousin Caroline Biden, who was hoping to set him up with her wealthy model friends in an attempt to help the lawyer get over Hallie, his late brother’s widow whom he infamously dated for a time.

Per the report, Caroline allegedly asked him:

“Do you want foreign or domestic. I can’t give you f***ing Asian sorry. I’m not doing it.”

Okay, first of all, what the hell was up with THAT?? Why the hate?

It’s claimed POTUS’s son then replied:

“Domesticated foreigner is fine. No yellow.”

WTF? Language like that is NEVER okay!

On a not-racist-but-still-icky note, Hunter purportedly went on to say he hoped to be set up with a 24-year-old because they were “easy to impress,” telling his cousin:

“24 is great. Seriously. Its incredibly easy to impress a 24 year old.”

Disgusting.

Ever the matchmaker, Caroline suggested trying to set up Hunter with Lucy Dahl, famous children’s author Roald Dahl’s daughter, whom she described as “super loaded” and “non judgemental,” and even threw Bella Thorne’s name into the ring.

But Hunter might have a problem finding dates these days, as this is his second slur-related controversy that stemmed from text conversations from his laptop, allegedly.

It was reported last week that Hunter used the n-word multiple times while texting with his white, $845-per-hour lawyer. It was said the president’s son joked in a January 2019 text to corporate attorney George Mesires “I only love you because you’re black” and “true dat n****.”

Another text a month earlier said:

“how much money do I owe you. Becaause [sic] n***a you better not be charging me Hennessy rates.”

The slur was used again later in the conversation, as the two discussed philosophy. The exchange went:

Mesires: “There are ideals of unconditional love that serve as proxies. I don’t have many. You. God.” Hunter: “OMG n***a did you just a fictional character from the imagination of the collective frightened and my dead brothers unconditional love is what I should rely on and my kids aren’t children George.” Mesires: “My parents love was conditioned.’ Hunter: “My penis as of late has been un conditional.” Mesires: “That’s why we are searching.” Hunter: “For my penis.” Mesires: “And we will always be searching.” Hunter: “Its big penis George. They always find it. And I only love you because you’re black.” Mesires: “It’s so annoying when you interject with frivolity.” Hunter: “True dat n***a. But I’m done my rant.”

We hope he’s done with the slurs, too!

What do U think about this controversy, Perezcious readers? We are SO glad he doesn’t work in or for the White House — or in any government capacity.

CLICK HERE to learn how you can help stop Asian hate.

[Image via ABC News]