British Columnist FIRED & A Lawyer Suspended For Racist Twitter Exchange About Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s New Baby!

Remember how people accused Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of lying about racism in the UK? Or called them “snowflakes” over it?

Well, it seems like the Sussexes keep being proven right, in the nastiest way possible. Of course, racism is alive and well on both sides of the pond, but over in England the actress has become one of the most visible targets for this kind of hateful BS. Even more depressing (but unsurprising), the racism extends to her children — including newborn Lilibet Diana.

An example of the vitriol the family has faced played out on Twitter shortly after the birth of their second child. Julie Burchill, columnist for the Daily Telegraph, reacted to the infant’s name by posting:

“What a missed opportunity! They could’ve called it Georgina Floydina!”

First of all… referring to a baby as “it” instead of him/her/they is grotesque on its own.

But to invoke George Floyd — a man whose murder was broadcast to the world — in that way is beyond appalling. We can’t imagine what absolute lack of empathy would provoke someone to share that thought with the world. Though we can’t say it’s surprising from someone who wrote a book called Welcome to the Woke Trials: How #Identity Killed Progressive Politics.

The exchange got even worse when British lawyer (and former Olympic rower) Joanna Toch replied, referencing the Suits alum’s mother Doria Ragland:

“No Doria? Don’t black names matter?”

Burchill answered:

“I was hoping for Doria Oprah, the racist rotters.”

And Toch came back with:

“Doprah?”

Disgusting.

It’s all “let’s be racist against a new born baby” when you’re down a couple of glasses of wine on a Sunday evening and then suddenly “These Tweets are protected” when you face the consequences in the morning @Joannatoch pic.twitter.com/ZCUNXq7rvt — AM ???????? (@iDontHaveTawita) June 7, 2021

Seriously, this exchange makes our skin crawl. The only silver lining here is that both women faced consequences for their actions. Days after the vile exchange, Burchill revealed she had been fired, writing in a Facebook post:

“I’ve been sacked by the Telegraph — it’s been a lovely five years, and I’ll always be grateful to them for ending my Wilderness Years. However, I’d be lying if I said that I hadn’t often moaned to my husband recently about them always rejecting my *edgy* column ideas and giving me more pedestrian ones – which I’ve done splendidly anyway. I hope you can see my archive here. Onwards and upwards!”

Julie Burchill has been sacked by The Telegraph following her racist tweets about the Sussexes' newborn daughter. pic.twitter.com/NFwssz5SoV — Nadine White (@Nadine_Writes) June 8, 2021

Not exactly a regretful message. And in fact, royal expert Omid Scobie confirmed her firing had to do with Burchill’s lack of apology, tweeting:

“A spokesperson for The Telegraph confirms that Julie Burchill no longer works for the paper. A source confirms that she was fired following her racist tweets about the Sussexes’ second child (and refusal to apologise for them).”

A spokesperson for The Telegraph confirms that Julie Burchill no longer works for the paper. A source confirms that she was fired following her racist tweets about the Sussexes’ second child (and refusal to apologise for them). — Omid Scobie (@scobie) June 8, 2021

Toch, on the other hand, tried to backtrack her vile comments, tweeting at one critic:

“It was a joke and I’m sorry if it upset you.”

She later tried again:

“I am very sorry for the comment and what I saw as a joke. I’ve fought during my professional life against racism which is abhorrent. I’m not a judge and I have children of colour and I apologize unreservedly.”

Wow. Way to use your kids to defend your own hateful actions…

Oh, and shout out to family law barrister @Joannatoch who replied to that tweet with her own – since deleted – offerings that had all the creativity and finesse you'd expect from an 8-year-old. Now apologising swiftly and unreservedly as you'd expect from a legal professional. pic.twitter.com/fvas1JDYMS — Elizabeth Pears (@BizPears) June 6, 2021

Unfortunately for her, the apology was too little, too late. Family Law Cafe, a family law service Toch helped found, according to HuffPost, suspended her over the tweets. The service released a statement, saying:

“Family Law Cafe Limited (‘FLC’) has suspended Joanna Toch with immediate effect pending an internal review into her recent comments on Twitter. FLC considers her comments as offensive, unacceptable and highly contradictory to the inclusive matter in which FLC has always and will continue to work with members of all communities in managing the challenges of matrimonial and family disputes.”

Yeah, if we were seeking out a family law expert, we wouldn’t want one who tweeted out racist s**t about babies.

All this goes to show that Meghan and Harry were never lying or exaggerating about the racism they faced from the UK press and public. This kind of casual, unthinking cruelty happens all the time, but for Meg (and her poor, sweet babies) it’s going down on a massive scale.

Meanwhile, the Royal Family is tripping over itself to insist they’re “not racist” when this kind of hateful nonsense is being directed at their own (great) granddaughter and niece (and potential future princess, no less!). To paraphrase legendary activist Angela Davis, it’s not enough to be “not racist,” we have to be actively anti-racist. “The Firm” could easily prove themselves by defending baby Lili and taking a definitive stance against hate speech.

But the fact that they never have, and seemingly never will, is what drove Harry and Meghan away in the first place. We’re just glad they’re in a position to protect themselves and their children now.

