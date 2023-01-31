Husband Asks Public To Forgive Wife Who Allegedly Murdered Their 3 Children

A man is asking everyone to forgive his wife, who stands accused of murdering their three children, after strangers online went too far in their comments.

Lindsay Clancy, a 32-year-old labor and delivery nurse at Massachusetts General Hospital, was on leave last week and spending time with her and her husband Patrick Clancy‘s three children Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and their 8-month-old, Callan. According to radio host John DePetro, who spoke with a family friend, Patrick left the home for about 25 minutes to pick up some food for his family. In the short time he was gone, the unthinkable happened.

Allegedly, Lindsay strangled her three children to death and then attempted suicide by jumping out of a second story window. When Patrick returned home he found the horrific scene and immediately called 911. According to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office on Friday, Callan succumbed to his injuries at the home but Cora and Dawson died after they arrived at the hospital. So, so sad…

A GoFundMe was set up by a family friend to help Patrick cover medical and final expenses for his family. Since the campaign started, it’s nearly raised its goal of one million dollars — and the patriarch of the family has finally spoken out. In an updated description from Saturday, he wrote:

“A lot of people have said they can’t imagine and they’re right, there’s absolutely nothing that can prepare you. The shock and pain is excruciating and relentless. I’m constantly reminded of them and with the little sleep I get, I dream about them on repeat. Any parent knows, it’s impossible to understand how much you will love your kids until you have them. The same goes for understanding the devastation of losing them. Cora, Dawson, and Callan were the essence of my life and I’m completely lost without them.”

Just gut-wrenching…

He continued on to say his family was his life and he “took pride” in being a good husband and father. He took time to describe each of his children and what they meant to him in a bittersweet reminder of how short time can be:

“Cora had an infectious laugh and was stunningly beautiful. She was the cautious one, but it was really because she was so caring … Dawson had beautiful, bold, brown eyes that beamed with friendship. He was naturally humorous and generous beyond the norm of a typical toddler, always willing to share his toys with others … Callan was our easy going child … He was just an incredibly happy and vibrant baby, constantly smiling.”

The father also mentioned how their 8-month-old was particularly brave at the time of his death:

“Callan died with enormous courage despite being so little. Maybe it was his way of demonstrating what I need to do to press forward. I’ll always try to draw inspiration from him. He’ll always be my little hero.”

Unimaginable. This poor family…

What surprised readers the most, though, is when Patrick took a moment to defend his wife:

“I want to share some thoughts about Lindsay. She’s recently been portrayed largely by people who have never met her and never knew who the real Lindsay was.”

He also asked that the public forgive her:

“I want to ask all of you that you find it deep within yourselves to forgive Lindsay, as I have. The real Lindsay was generously loving and caring towards everyone – me, our kids, family, friends, and her patients. The very fibers of her soul are loving. All I wish for her now is that she can somehow find peace.”

If you’d like to donate to the family or read Patrick’s entire update, you can click here.

Lindsay was suffering from postpartum psychosis or depression, according to what close sources told DePetro. It’s also reported she was attending a five-day-per-week mental health program to address her struggles. The mother survived the incident and remains in the hospital where she’s facing two counts of homicide, three counts of strangulation, and three counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon, according to the District Attorney. She’ll be arraigned on murder charges when she’s sufficiently recovered from her injuries.

It’s so important moms get the help they desperately need when dealing with postpartum depression or psychosis. According to research on the subject, up to 20% of moms experience postpartum struggles, so it’s definitely not as uncommon as it’s believed. Mental health of mothers is something that needs to be addressed more often and more openly.

Our hearts go out to the Clancy family during this devastatingly hard time.

R.I.P.

