Justin Bieber Is Making NEW MUSIC! And We Have The Pregnancy To Thank!

Well, this is an unexpected and wonderful pregnancy side effect!

Justin Bieber stepped away from the music biz a couple years back, and we haven’t heard anything about him coming back. But he and Hailey have been, as it turns out, working on his biggest collab yet. They announced on Thursday they’re expecting their first child!

And in a delightful twist the pregnancy has reportedly stirred something in the Biebs: inspiration! A source spilled to DailyMail.com on Friday:

“Justin has been motivated by Hailey’s pregnancy and has been writing songs for her and their unborn child.”

AH-Mazing! Wouldn’t it be great if Justin released a sweet acoustic love song inspired by this once-in-a-lifetime experience? The insider makes clear JB “will not be in any rush to go out and tour, at least not for a very long time, if ever”:

“He has enough money to do whatever he wants and he just wants to be a dad. He’s done it all, so he is no rush to tour or anything.”

We can’t say we’re surprised by that. But who needs the big tour, right? The boy could upload a track himself to YouTube and get a gazillion hits. Just for the love of the game. That is… if the songs are intended to ever be heard by anyone other than Hailey and Baby Bieber.

Are YOU interested in getting your ears on those new songs??

[Image via Justin Bieber/YouTube/Instagram.]