Miranda Cosgrove & iCarly Cast Shut Down Racist Viewers After New Cast Member Was Harassed Online!

Not cool!

Miranda Cosgrove and the cast of iCarly are calling out their fans for harassing a new cast member! What was supposed to be a celebratory Instagram post over the weekend announcing the Paramount+ reboot’s premiere date turned into a horrific display of racist commentary left on newcomer Laci Mosley’s IG feed.

Disgusted by the comments the so-called fans were writing her, the actress shared screenshots to her Story on Sunday. In them, multiple accounts are caught calling the Black actress by the n-word, along with many other racist and demeaning comments.

Related: Hannah Montana Star Morgan York Reveals Why She Quit Acting!

What caused the outcry in the first place?? The TV lovers were mad because they thought Laci had been cast to play Sam Puckett, Miranda’s OG BFF in the Nickelodeon series, famously portrayed by Jennette McCurdy (who has totally quit acting). Instead, Mosley will be bringing a new character to life — Harper, Miranda’s new bestie. You can see just a portion of the hatred (below).

Reacting to the online bullying she received, the performer warned haters, saying in a video:

“Hey I’m playing Harper on iCarly, I’m not replacing Sam. Jennette McCurdy is a wonderful person, I’ve never met her but it’s no shade. Get the f**k out of my comments with this f**king racist a** bulls***t. You will be blocked and you will never see me again honey.”

But later, the Single Parents alum returned to the ‘gram with an update:

“I’ve been deleting and blocking people but I can’t be bothered anymore, stay mad. I felt silly being upset by racism because it’s just how this terrible planet is but sometimes it still catches me off guard.”

Truly awful. Thankfully, Paramount and iCarly crew members weren’t going to tolerate the harassment. The show posted an official statement on the matter, clearly condemning the actions of their potential viewers. Speaking on the much needed boost of diversity in the sitcom, the statement read:

“ICarly are proud to be racially diverse, not only in our crew but our cast. We have recently seen reports of racism towards a member of our iCarly cast, and it is not acceptable! Please think about your words, and take time to understand how what you say can impact other people.”

As the lead of the show, Miranda promptly shared a similar message of inclusion published by the iCarly IG account (inset above). While none of this support can make up for the unwarranted and vile hate Mosley received over the weekend, she did take a moment to thank her colleagues, adding:

“I really feel taken care of at my job they are the best people.”

Wow… We’re glad the streaming platform stood up for their cast member, but this racist hate should not have occurred in the first place!! There is no excuse nor need for racism — ever! And seriously, it’s just a show. If you don’t like the decisions that are being made, don’t watch! No need to bully…

Related: Navy Pilots Detail ‘Unsettling’ UFO Encounters On 60 Minutes!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Laci Mosley/iCarly/Instagram]