Idaho Murder Suspect's Family Releases Statement As It Turns Out Cops Pulled Him Over TWICE On Road Trip After Killings!

The family of the man suspected of the killings of four University of Idaho students is speaking out.

As we’ve been reporting, 28-year-old graduate student Bryan Christopher Kohberger was arrested late last week by the FBI and local authorities in Scranton, Pennsylvania. He is accused of the brutal November 13 murders of college students Kaylee Goncalves, Maddie Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin at their home in the college town of Moscow, Idaho.

Now, Kohberger’s family is speaking out about his arrest and the entire investigation. On Saturday, Bryan’s parents Michael and Marianne Kohberger and his sister Amanda released a joint statement to the media about their son and brother’s arrest on these horrific charges.

In the statement, which was released to the media by lawyer Jason A. LaBar, the family shared:

“First and foremost, we care deeply for the four families who have lost their precious children. There are no words that can adequately express the sadness we feel, and we pray each day for them. We will continue to let the legal process unfold and as a family we will love and support our son and brother.”

The statement went on to add that the family has “fully cooperated” with police as they have been brought into the investigation.

It stated:

“We have fully cooperated with law enforcement agencies in an attempt to seek the truth and promote his presumption of innocence rather than judge unknown facts and make erroneous assumptions. We respect privacy in this matter as our family and the families suffering loss can move forward through the legal process.”

Now, Kohberger is facing four charges of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary in connection with the brutal slayings of the four college students. He is set to undergo an extradition hearing on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, cops and the media are both learning more about the days and weeks after the killings. As we’ve been reporting, Kohberger appears to have driven cross-country with his father for the holidays after the murders occurred. Police now say the graduate student was apparently pulled over twice by cops in Indiana during that road trip!

According to LaBar, who spoke to NBC News about the cross-country drive, the 28-year-old man and his father were reportedly pulled over two different times on a highway in Indiana while traveling from Seattle to Pennsylvania.

It wasn’t immediately clear if a ticket was issued in either instance. However, LaBar reports cops had two different interactions with Kohberger and his father in short order on the road trip. The lawyer told that news outlet:

“I just know they were pulled over in Indiana almost back to back. I believe once for speeding and once for following too closely to a car in front of them.”

For now, Kohberger’s extradition hearing is scheduled for Tuesday morning. From there, if police are successful in their bid, he would be transferred back across the country to Idaho to face charges for the killings.

Here is more on the latest in the investigation, including LaBar’s statement that Kohberger apparently intends to waive his extradition rights at Tuesday’s hearing as he is “eager to be exonerated” in the murder investigation:

