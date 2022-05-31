New Details Revealed By Family: Viral Indiana Pastor Began Grooming & 'A Physical Relationship' When Victim Was Just 14!

We have new reporting on the awful story of the church leader in Indiana who was accused publicly of having an affair — only for his alleged mistress to reveal that she was a teenager when they first had sexual contact.

John Lowe II, the now-former preacher at New Life Christian Church in Warsaw, Indiana, had been revealing his affair to congregants this month when the alleged victim, Bobi Gephart, and her husband, Nate, stormed the stage to reveal details the preacher had apparently left out.

Taking the mic to explain to the entire congregation what allegedly actually happened, the now-43-year-old woman claimed she’d been just 16 years old when Lowe first had allegedly sex with her, and she then “lived in a prison” for the next 27 years due to his allegedly extensive and damaging string of sexual acts. That video quickly went viral on Facebook Live, shocking the congregation and the world as Lowe was confronted in front of his flock.

And now, Bobi’s mother Karen Wolfe is speaking about the “predator” preacher in a new interview with DailyMail.com. The 69-year-old woman reflected to the outlet about the “grooming” done by the now-65-year-old disgraced former preacher more than 20 years ago. Looking back at her daughter’s teenage years, Wolfe explained:

“The grooming actually started before Bobi was 16. I know that because Bobi told me. We figure somewhere around 14 or 15 years of age, maybe late 14 or early 15. I don’t know how it started. There are things I still don’t know. I think he started a physical relationship before 16, but I can’t be certain. I think it was when she was 15, although I don’t know that for sure.”

Wow.

Bobi’s older brother Edgar Wolfe also spoke to the news outlet. In his damning discussion, he revealed how he allegedly caught the pastor “in bed” with his sister years ago — “definitely” before she was 16 years old. Edgar claimed to the outlet that the memorable incident allegedly occurred in Lowe’s home, which he shared with his wife Debbie, who was apparently away at the time.

Edgar, who was 16 at the time of the alleged incident, recalled what happened when he walked into the master bedroom:

“I discovered him and my sister under covers. He was shirtless and she was in underwear and a t-shirt. I looked puzzled so he said, she just came in to say good morning and it was cold. They were in bed under a duvet and his wife was gone. And it was early.”

And he continued, trying to pin down Bobi’s age at the time of the alleged event:

“I was trying to think it through. In my innocence I believed what he said. And I thought we’re family, he wouldn’t do anything, he’s our pastor and I’ll trust it. Bobi is about 18 months younger than me so she would have been either 14 or 15 at the time. In my young mind I thought, it’s a good thing nobody else saw this or they would call the cops, and they wouldn’t even know that it was innocent.”

OMG…

Karen shared her very-understandable heartbreak over the entire situation, especially considering how Bobi continued to attend Lowe’s church for years after the horrific acts:

“For Bobi, I felt mad for her, I was devastated for her when I found out. There were so many emotions at the beginning, because I’m thinking, can this actually have happened? And I felt betrayed by Lowe. I am mad that he did that to my daughter, I’m devastated that she has lived in shame and had to hide this all these years. I don’t even know how she’s coped with the pain of this. Because she and her husband have continued to go to church there.”

And the angry mom recalled how Lowe pursued Bobi with “a physical relationship” for nearly a full decade after:

“Bobi was in a physical relationship with Lowe until she was 22 or 23, roughly when she started dating Nate. It lasted that long because he had her head wound into it. He was a master manipulator. I understand now from other people that he was exerting his influence to try to push away other likely suitors for my daughter. They had calls to stay away.”

Karen continued:

“I trusted this man with my kids’ lives. And I always thought he was the protector and it never dawned on me that he would have touched her in that way let alone had sex with her — many, many, many, many times.”

So sick.

As for the shocking viral reveal itself, Karen explained she’d already cut ties with the church after finding out the extent of what happened to her daughter.

Still, she was surprised to see others in the church standing for Bobi and helping her reveal the shocking message to all the congregants:

“I wasn’t in the church. We joined in 1988 but I’ve cut all ties after what I’ve learned. Looking at Lowe on the platform in that video clip, I’m totally disgusted with the way he stood there and looked at Bobi. I am disgusted that they tried to cut the microphone. Somebody wanted it cut but the sound system people that day decided this wasn’t the time to obey the Lowes. The one who was in charge of the sound booth just shook his head and said, no. They wouldn’t silence Bobi and her husband. So everybody heard it. When they got done there was no standing ovation there was no applause.”

As prosecutors begin to investigate potential criminal action in this situation, Bobi’s brother Edgar shared his hopes for some type of retribution for Lowe:

“I want him to be broken in his heart in a way that is sincere. When I watched him on the stage I saw defiance and I saw pride and anger that he was caught. I didn’t see remorse for what he had done and taken from sister. There should be criminal charges and he should have to face whatever the court system decides is his fate.”

Nothing has been set in stone yet regarding legal ramifications. In fact, while the Kosciusko County Prosecuting Attorney Office has reportedly “begun an investigation” into Lowe, they have chosen not to reveal any details about it.

In a statement to the media, the government office said:

“After reviewing the Indiana Rules of Professional Conduct, Kosciusko County Prosecuting Attorney Daniel Hampton is not permitted to disseminate any information regarding alleged misconduct.”

New Life Christian Church released their own statement about the incident, too:

“In the wake of what has now been revealed, we are hurting and broken for a woman who has lovingly attended and served in the church for many years, as well as for her husband and family. Our brokenness extends to Pastor Lowe, his wife and family as well. For 42 years, New Life has taught and preached a Cross-driven message or repentance, forgiveness and restoration; a ministry of reconciliation which has been both led and modeled by Pastors John and Debbie Lowe.”

The church also confirmed late last week that Lowe had resigned.

Such a terrible situation for Gephart and the years of torment following nearly a decade of alleged illicit sexual activity.

[Image via Facebook]