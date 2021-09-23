Is Wendy Williams' Ex Shading Her WHILE SHE'S IN THE HOSPITAL??

Wendy Williams just can’t get a break from the shade — at least not with her ex-husband around!

As we reported, the daytime diva is currently in the hospital for what had been referred to as “psychiatric services.” After the news broke, a source came out and said the media personality was allegedly “in need of serious help and was drinking every day” beforehand.

Needless to say, many were concerned over the headlines. But one person is apparently more concerned with humble-bragging about his “blessings” and “health”: Wendy’s ex, Kevin Hunter.

On Tuesday, the former Wendy Williams Show producer drew outrage for seemingly shading the daytime talk show host while flaunting expensive shades that many pointed out was a result of Wendy’s cash. Taking to Instagram, Kevin shared a selfie wearing Louis Vuitton sunglasses and wrote in the caption:

“Bday vibes ALL WEEK ..so THANKFUL to the MOST HIGH GOD for ALL BLESSINGS…I tried to tell ‘EM ..HEALTH IS WEALTH ..not MONEY ..GOD said ‘They’ll LEARN’ HAVE A BLESSED DAY ”

Experts in the art of subtly shady IG captions, Wendy’s fans put Kevin on blast for posting about his good “health” amid his ex’s health battle. Critics fumed:

“It’s the petty post for me. He knows Wendy is sick….” “This caption is tack [sic] af! Just remember karma don’t miss no one sweetie…believe that!” “Happy Birthday Kelvin but don’t do that… Wendy genuinely loved you for you. Wish her the best because Karma don’t miss nobody.”

Another social media user referenced Hunter’s infamous affair with now-girlfriend Sharina Hudson, with whom he fathered a child while still married to Wendy:

“Chile if it wasn’t for Wendy him, his mistress and their illegitimate child would be homeless”

Ouch!

Hunter didn’t delete the pic, but he did turn off the comments on it.

The apparent dig comes after a source told Page Six that Wendy is lonely and continues to struggle with her health, sharing:

“It has been a very difficult time for Wendy. She’s a single woman with very few friends. She lost her marriage, her mom, and is living alone… There is a lot on her plate.”

Meanwhile, the star’s brother, Thomas Williams Jr., recently shared that the former radio host is in “stable” condition after her mental health check and “ongoing health issues,” including a breakthrough case of COVID-19.

He said on his YouTube channel:

“I really do believe and have the faith that Wendy’s going to make it. It’s not an easy fight, it’s not one that individuals always win. It’s not easy. She’s doing well. She’s stable and I’ve spoken with her … she’s hanging in there. We’re praying, she’s fighting.”

We hope Wendy continues to rest up — and hope her ex pipes down!

Thoughts on this?

