OUCH!!! Instagram Model Mary Magdalene’s 38J Boob Implant POPPED!

This must have hurt A LOT…

For those who may recall, Instagram model Mary Magdalene previously made headlines when she claimed she was kicked off a flight last year for looking “too explicit” – mainly because of her 22-pound boobs! But now, it looks like her 38J breast implants are causing her trouble again! The Canadian took to the ‘gram earlier this week and revealed one of ’em popped – leaving her with a “uniboob” as she’s been calling it! OMG! Ouch!!! She said in a video:

“Hey, guys, so this is my boob now. Basically, my breast implant popped – again. I’m having surgery to take them out next week. I’m gonna go back natural, not just my boob but other parts of my body. Or should I just keep it like this?”

It is unknown what caused Mary’s implant to burst, as she did not mention it in the video. But we can imagine whatever happened must have been so painful! Check out the entire clip (below):

Despite the shocking implant ordeal, it seems Mary is not too worried by what happened! In fact, it appears she is “embracing my uniboob” before her surgery (below):

Here’s hoping her procedure next week goes well! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via Mary Magdalene/Instagram]