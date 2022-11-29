Irina Shayk Opens Up About Co-Parenting With Bradley Cooper In RARE Candid Interview!

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper are setting the co-parenting bar HIGH.

The exes have been making headlines quite a bit lately, stirring up fan speculation regarding a potential romantic rekindling first after some steamy vacation pics then being spotted together late last month. We’ve heard this isn’t necessarily official official yet… but Irina would like it to be, with a source explaining at the time:

“Irina is very happy to spend time with Bradley. She very much loves him.”

Awww! Well now, she’s speaking for herself, but focusing on their daughter together, Lea Shayk Cooper.

During an interview with V Magazine for its latest digital cover, she revealed to photographer Inez van Lamsweerde just how involved she and Bradley are when it comes to parenting:

“You know, we don’t have a nanny, so sometimes [when my friends suggest] dinner or a concert, they always say ‘We know what Irina is going to say; we have no nanny.’ They say it’s my saving line. But we choose not to have a nanny.”

She continued:

“Being a mom is one of the most amazing things ever. I’ve never imagined that I would enjoy it and love it so much. I feel like there is no better kind of love for anyone in this world, but the love for your child. It’s just very special.”

That is SO sweet! We wonder how much of that specialness reflects back on her baby daddy… Irina then added how little Lea keeps her in check:

“You know, my daughter has no filter. I remember this Halloween when I was dressed up as Bettie Page, she looked at me and goes, ‘No, take it off. It doesn’t work.’ I kind of feel like she keeps me grounded because she says what she thinks with no filter — I love it.”

LOLz! Classic mother-daughter dynamic! The 36-year-old added:

“Just being a mom, I’ve learned how to prioritize my time. How to choose my jobs and always remember that family is the most important thing. That’s how you keep going. I also don’t want to lose myself, as I love working. I remember one day my daughter came back from kindergarten and she goes ‘oh, you’re going to work? I want you to stay.’ And she starts crying and I said ‘Do you see that we have lights on in the house and we have food [on the table]? That’s why mommy and daddy have to go to work.’”

While it must be hard to leave her little one, it’s all in the name of building a responsible and conscientious young woman, as she explained:

“I want to raise a woman and teach her how my grandmother and my mother taught me, where you have to work hard. Our daughter is being raised in different conditions, but you still need to set up boundaries. You can’t give her access to certain things [in order] for her to understand that you need to work hard to get something in your life. [After that], then I said ‘Look, mama is going to buy you a present but if she doesn’t work, we don’t have money [to buy it].’ And she goes ‘Okay, mama, go to work.’”

See her full cover (below):

We LOVE to see where Irina and Bradley’s heads are at while raising their five-year-old! What are your thoughts on their parenting methods, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

