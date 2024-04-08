Prince William & Princess Catherine Suffering 'Intense Anxiety' At Thought Of Taking Over If King Charles Dies From Cancer

The Prince and Princess of Wales are feeling the weight of the world on their shoulders. But… how sick is King Charles really??

In the wake of His Majesty’s scary cancer diagnosis, the elephant in the room has become all the more real for his eldest son: if the King should pass away, Prince William will have to ascend the throne. But with Princess Catherine also fighting her own battle against cancer, taking up duties has apparently been causing them nothing but “anxiety.”

In a recent New York Times article, royal expert Tina Brown outlined that King Charles’ diagnosis has positioned the couple “in frightening proximity to ascending the throne.” She wrote:

“The prospect of it, I am told, is causing them intense anxiety.”

Apparently, the pair “hoped for a span of years to parent their children out of the public eye,” but taking up King and Queen duties would obviously derail that plan. Between having such young kids and Catherine fighting cancer, we don’t blame the couple for being so overwhelmed at the prospect of taking over. And there’s a LOT of pressure. Brown noted:

“A tidal wave of premature responsibility is crashing in her and William’s direction. Frozen, unready and with Catherine now seriously unwell, the Prince and Princess of Wales await the awesome burden of the crown.”

“Awesome burden” is certainly one way to put it. But yeah, lots of pressure… Especially when you tack on all the financial troubles the Middleton family is having! Brown also noted that some of the scandals surrounding the family, including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s estrangement put “unimaginable pressure” on them. Maybe that’s why they were invited for a visit?

Hopefully, things won’t come to that and Charles will be able to rule for plenty more years! Thoughts? Let us know down in the comments.

