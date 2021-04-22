Italian Hospital Employee Accused Of Skipping Out On Work While Still Collecting Salary For 15 YEARS!!!

Seriously, how was this guy able to keep this up for a decade and a half?!

A hospital employee in the southern Italian city of Catanzaro is being accused of skipping out on work while still taking a full salary for the last 15 years, according to local media reports confirmed by the BBC and other international outlets on Wednesday.

FIFTEEN YEARS!!!

The employee, who was not named publicly by the media, was assigned a civil servant job at a hospital in the city back in 2005. At some point soon thereafter, he literally just stopped going to work, according to authorities, though he still went on to collect his full paycheck on a normal schedule for this entire time.

Now, he is being investigated for fraud, extortion, and abuse of office, according to the Italian news agency Ansa. They claim he was paid about 538,000 euros — nearly $650,000 here in America — during that entire time over the years he was apparently not showing up to work. WTF?! How is that even possible??

Six managers at the hospital are also being investigated in connection with this alleged scam. The arrests and investigations are part of a much larger dive into absenteeism and suspected fraud across public sector jobs in Italy over the past several decades.

FWIW, the police have also claimed this particular employee threatened a former manager to prevent her from filing disciplinary action against him early in the process. Then, after she retired, future managers and human resource officials failed to notice his absence, and nobody ever took his name off payroll. Surreal…

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

