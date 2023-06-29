Jamie Foxx Is ‘Still Not Himself’ Amid Recovery From Mystery Health Scare

Jamie Foxx is still recuperating from his mysterious health scare.

As you know, the 55-year-old actor was hospitalized back in April after suddenly suffering a “medical complication” on the set of his upcoming movie, Back In Action. Since then, the Foxx family has revealed very little information about what happened. His daughter Corinne Foxx shared a great update with everyone last month, saying Jamie was no longer in the hospital for weeks and “was playing pickleball” during his recovery. That sounds like a good sign!

TMZ then reported that he was getting care at a specialist rehab and treatment center in Chicago. However, it’s still unknown for what. Mike Tyson previously offered some insight into the situation and claimed the Blame It singer suffered a stroke. But he quickly backtracked on his statement, insisting it was “hearsay” and he had “no idea what happened to him.”

Related: Cameron Diaz ‘Shocked And Saddened’ By Jamie Foxx Health Scare

It’s all a big mystery about what’s going on right now. But thankfully, we’re finally getting another update on how Jamie’s been doing as of late. Without giving a ton of details about his condition, a source for People revealed on Wednesday that the Beat Shazam host is “still not himself” but receiving excellent care during his recovery:

“He is getting the best care and working hard to recover right now, but he is still not himself. He has the tightest circle around him.”

Hopefully, he’ll start to feel better soon! This latest health update comes shortly after Jamie’s They Cloned Tyrone co-star John Boyega shared with People that he finally spoke with him over the phone about his condition:

“He finally picked up the phone. Thank you, bro. He’s doing well. And then, you know, we [are] just giving him the privacy, and we can’t wait for his return. I gave him the well-wishes directly. I gave him all the well-wishes. So I’m just gonna be waiting until he comes back out here. So take your time, Jamie. We love you, bro.”

Meanwhile, the film’s co-producer Datari Turner said Jamie believes he’ll be back working on sets again very soon:

“He’s doing amazing. I promise you. Doing really, really good. [Our director] Juel [Taylor] talked to him yesterday. John Boyega talked to him yesterday. He’s in really, really good shape and spirits. And he’ll be back on the screen. He’ll be back to work very soon.”

Wow! It sounds like Jamie’s recovery is heading in a positive direction, even though he’s still feeling off. We continue to send him and his family love and light during this difficult time.

Reactions to the latest update, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

[Image via MEGA/WENN]