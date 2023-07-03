Pregnant Lindsay Lohan Celebrates 37th Birthday With New Selfie As Due Date Approaches!

Lindsay Lohan is another year older!

The Mean Girls alum celebrated her 37th birthday on Sunday with a gift for fans — a brand-new selfie! Taking to Instagram while pregnant with her first baby with her husband Bader Shammas, the actress posed in a white t-shirt with her hair down and making a kissy face. She captioned the cute post:

“Thank you so much for all of the wonderful Birthday Wishes! feeling blessed!”

Aww!

She added similar remarks in her Story, sharing:

“Thank you for all of the beautiful Birthday Wishes .”

Interestingly, her brother Dakota Lohan also shared a tribute to the Falling For Christmas star while posting a throwback photo of them twinning at Saint Laurent’s show for Paris Fashion Week in 2018.

He said on his Story:

“Love you beyond words. Happy birthday and I’ll see you in 2 weeks @lindsaylohan “

The last we heard about Lindsay’s pregnancy is that several of her family members would be traveling to or near Dubai so they’d be close when she delivers her son. Her due date hasn’t been revealed (though TMZ sources previously said she was nearing the end of her pregnancy). Could Dakota’s trip mean we’re getting close to the kiddo’s arrival?! Maybe!

Either way, we hope she had a fantastic birthday!!

[Image via Lindsay Lohan/Instagram]