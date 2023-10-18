Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals Daughter Willow’s Reaction To Her Bombshell Memoir Worthy!

Willow Smith read Worthy, and she has thoughts.

Now that Jada Pinkett Smith’s memoir has officially been released, fans across the world are giving it their remarks. But there’s one person in particular who the Menace II Society actress cares about hearing an opinion from. That’s her daughter with Will Smith!

In an interview published on Tuesday, Jada revealed to InStyle how she initially approached her loved ones when developing the tell-all:

“What I did was tell them what’s in the book, what stories I was going to tell about them specifically, and [ask] if they were okay with that.”

That sounds like probably one of the best ways she could have approached it! But as for who of her three children, which includes Willow, 22, Jaden, 25, and Will’s 30-year-old son Trey, whom Will shares with ex-wife Sheree Zampino, actually read the book, it sounds like Willow was the only one who came through. And she had some positive remarks. Jada explained:

“Willow has read [it], she’s an avid reader, and she’s the next author in the family. She has a [fiction] book coming out on May 7 [2024]. But she read a huge part of my book before it was even edited, so she loved it.”

Jada continued:

“She couldn’t wait, she’s like, ‘Mom, I’m taking this copy. I got to finish my read.’ She was super excited about it. But the boys, I just told them what was in it. They’ll read it eventually.”

Well we’re glad Willow approves! At least, uhhh, for the most part… Maybe…

Anyways, thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments down below!

