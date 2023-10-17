Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals ‘Sexual Experiences With Women’!!

Jada Pinkett Smith is opening up about her sexuality.

Now that the Gotham actress’ highly talked about memoir, Worthy, is officially on shelves, all the never-before-heard details about her life are coming to light. While the focus has mainly been on her convoluted relationship with her estranged husband Will Smith, another inneresting detail focuses more on speculation that’s followed her for decades: her sexual preferences!

In the book, Jada opens up about moving to El Lay in the early ‘90s in pursuit of a career, where she often found herself in LGBTQ+ hotspots. She wrote:

“Now, there have always been rumors that I’m gay — that I like women. Maybe that had something to do with the clubs where I hung out, like the Catch, one of the leading LGBTQ+ spots in L.A. at this time that had nights for getting up and doing lip-synchs, and where I myself, on several occasions, got up onstage and lip-synched to all kinda of songs. I killed Madonna‘s ‘Vogue‘ there one night.”

Who doesn’t love a little Madonna? But beyond the club’s playlist getting her in the door, there was something else that kept her coming — for lack of a better word!

“The truth is that during those early years of exploration in Hollywood, I had a few sexual experiences with women.”

Okay, Jada! Speak your truth! However, while it may have felt liberating for her, she ultimately realized that “when it comes to sex, [she loves] men.” Nevertheless, she continued:

“Still, I cherish the beauty of women inside and out. And I have never stopped being infatuated and in awe of women of all ages, sizes, and colors. My belief is — women are the most amazing creatures on the planet, and I hold reverence for women through my friendships.”

Well said! The 52-year-old added that the exploratory “season” of her life helped her come to a realization:

“Every woman should have the right and the freedom to explore and embrace her sexuality unapologetically by her own definition.”

We agree! Except, when you’re legally bound to someone, that’s where things get a bit murky. As we’ve been reporting, Jada revealed that she and Will have been separated, but still legally married, since 2016 — prior to her “entanglement” with August Alsina.

