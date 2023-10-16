Jada Pinkett Smith Looks SO HAPPY In First Sighting After Revealing Will Smith Breakup Bombshell!

Jada Pinkett Smith seems happy to have this weight of revelation lifted off her shoulders!

The Red Table Talk host was spotted for the first time since dropping the shocking reveal that she and her husband (if we can even still call him that) Will Smith have been separated for SEVEN years! And she seems to be doing OK?!

The Girls Trip alum was snapped arriving at the JFK Airport in NYC on Saturday night. In photos snagged by Page Six, she was seen beaming — and we do mean BEAMING — as she smiled at the camera while wearing a brown coat with the hood pulled up. She also ditched her wedding band, making it clear she meant what she said about her split! Take a look:

Jada Pinkett Smith all smiles in first pics since bombshell Will Smith separation reveal https://t.co/FrvU9ZLHQC pic.twitter.com/jfsgF7nXVJ — Page Six (@PageSix) October 16, 2023

Whoa!

She’s certainly holding up better than her ex, at least. The comedian cryptically revealed his state of mind in an email to the New York Times on Saturday, saying, “When you’ve been with someone for more than half of your life a sort of emotional blindness sets in.” He added:

“You can all too easily lose your sensitivity to their hidden nuances and subtle beauties.”

Huh. Seems like he believes he must’ve dropped the ball in the relationship… but since that’s all he had to say for now, we still have so many questions!

It was just last week that Jada revealed the co-parents have been living completely separate lives since 2016. And things have become so estranged that the 52-year-old was shocked when the King Richard star referred to her as his “wife” during the Oscars slap last year! They’re supposedly working on things, but who knows what’s up behind the scenes. Regardless, Jada made it clear she’s not going to divorce the rapper, so we’re gonna have to get used to this unique sitch!

At least Jada’s not having regrets about coming clean, it appears! Thoughts?!

