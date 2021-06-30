Watch James Gandolfini’s Son Transform Into A Young Tony Soprano In The Many Saints Of Newark Trailer!

The legendary mob boss from The Sopranos is finally back, as the very first trailer for The Many Saints of Newark dropped on Tuesday.

In the exciting sneak peek, the prequel to the HBO series opens up with the iconic line from the late James Gandolfini, who played Tony Soprano on the hit drama from 1999 to 2007. He says:

“When I was a kid, guys like me were brought up to follow codes.”

It then cuts to a younger Tony in Newark, New Jersey, whose teacher calls his mother (played by Vera Farmiga) into her office to explain how her son has a high IQ despite maintaining a D+ average. Before we know it, we watch how a young Anthony, who is played by Gandolfini’s own son, Michael Gandolfini, slowly transform into the mob boss we all know today. You can ch-ch-check out the trailer (below):

The resemblance between Michael and James is absolutely wild!!! We heard in January 2019 that the young actor scored the part of a teenage Tony — following in the footsteps of his father, who passed away suddenly at the age of 51 years ago. Michael previously said in a statement to Entertainment Tonight about the role:

“It’s a profound honor to continue my dad’s legacy while stepping into the shoes of a young Tony Soprano. I’m thrilled that I am going to have the opportunity to work with [Sopranos creator] David Chase and the incredible company of talent he has assembled for The Many Saints of Newark.”

